ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, CO

It was like a tornado in the plane

By General Aviation News Staff
generalaviationnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pilot reported that, during the approach to the airport in Lamar, Colorado, the Czech Aircraft Works’ Sportscruiser’s canopy opened, and he was distracted “because it was like a tornado in the plane.”. He attempted...

generalaviationnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
generalaviationnews.com

Pilot crashes after being too focused inside cockpit

The private pilot was conducting a night visual flight to the airport in Clear Lake, Minnesota, which had dim runway lighting. During the base turn and final approach, he told investigators his attention was focused inside the Bellanca’s cockpit as he rechecked the landing gear, mixture lever, and propeller lever positions.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
generalaviationnews.com

Pilot feels pressured to conduct ferry flight

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. The mission was to reposition a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Terror on the tarmac: takeoff aborted, plane evacuated

An Azul Airlines flight aborted its takeoff over an electrical problem and initiated its emergency evacuation protocol sending panicked passengers to the tarmac over fears the plane might explode. The Airbus A320 plane was bound for Sao Paolo and originated from the Marechal Rondon International Airport in Cuiaba on November...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lamar, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
Business Insider

See inside the civilian version of a popular military aircraft that's a cross between a helicopter and an airplane, the Leonardo AW609

Leonardo's AW609 can take off and land like a helicopter and fly like an airplane. Tiltrotor technology has limited civilian use, but the military has long used similar aircraft. Downtown-to-downtown service is one of the potential uses for the aircraft type. Vertical flight has historically been the domain of helicopters,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Denver Post

Can supersonic air travel fly again?

Despite the promise of two-hour flights from New York to Los Angeles, the supersonic airline industry never really got off the ground. That is largely because of physics: specifically, the sonic boom, the thunderclap noise made when an aircraft breaks the sound barrier, which essentially doomed supersonic aviation as a viable business.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

That time a Taiwanese U-2 pilot flamed out at 70,000 feet over the Rocky Mountains and glided to a rough night landing at a remote airport in Colorado

Major Hsi-Chon Hua, a U-2 pilot belonging to Taiwan’s Nationalist Chinese Air Force (NCAF) who flamed out at 70,000 feet and glided to a rough landing at the airport of the remote town of Cortez, Colorado, in 1959. In complete secrecy, a team headed by Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson at...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#General Aviation News
simpleflying.com

Frontier A320 Suffers Hole In Fuselage From Multiple Bird Strikes

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 suffered multiple bird strikes on approach to Trenton, New Jersey. The impact caused a hole in the fuselage, which was found after the aircraft landed. The flight landed safely with no injuries reported. On approach. According to AvHerald, a Frontier Airlines A320-200 suffered a bird...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

If You Hear This on Your Plane, It Might Be an Emergency, Flight Attendant Warns

There are few phobias more common than a fear of flying, but even if you don't consider yourself an anxious flyer, it's easy to get spooked when you're on a plane. A moment of heavy turbulence can send even the most experienced flyer into a sudden panic. Fortunately, there are signs to look out for when it comes to actual in-air emergencies. A flight attendant just warned passengers that there is one sound in particular that might signal trouble ahead. Read on to find out what you should listen for on your next flight.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
simpleflying.com

Scrapping Planes: Behind The Scenes At An Aircraft Dismantler

Nestled in the Vale of Glamorgan on the outskirts of the small town of St Athan, Europe’s largest aircraft dismantler is hard at work. Simple Flying enjoyed a tour of the expansive facilities and got the lowdown on what makes eCube Solutions different from its competitors. A plane lover’s paradise.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Chicago

FAA Fines Unruly Passenger $9,000 For Removing Mask And Berating Flight Attendants On Trip From Chicago To Connecticut

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Federal Aviation Administration has fined an unruly United Airlines passenger $9,000 for repeatedly removing his mask on a flight from Chicago to Connecticut, and for angrily berating flight attendants over a lack of alcohol and snacks. The FAA said the passenger began shouting profanities at flight attendants on Feb. 3 on a flight from Chicago to Windsor, Conn., after they told him there were no snacks or alcoholic drinks available. According to the FAA, he continued to shout at a flight attendant even after being shown the beverage cart did not have any alcohol or snacks. The passenger also...
CHICAGO, IL
gearjunkie.com

Skydiver Captures Wild Video of Plane Spinning, Pulse-Pounding Recovery

In October, a plane carrying more than a dozen skydivers entered a spin and began diving toward Earth. Here’s what happened. On October 14, the pilot of a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90 carried 15 skydivers to 16,000 feet above Mossel Bay Airport in South Africa. With all pre-jump checks in order and the climb going as planned, one wave of skydivers, including a videographer, made their way toward the aircraft’s external step.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
finewoodworking.com

Turn to the jack plane!

Power jointers are fantastic tools for making quick work out of flattening a face and squaring an adjacent edge. This step is critical when processing rough lumber into usable components for any project you are working on. Entry-level jointers can range in price but more importantly, they are typically 6 in. wide. That means the maximum width you can safely flatten is 6 in. Bumping up to the 8-in. model of these machines often means doubling the price (at least) and in some cases a jump in power is required. Oftentimes I work with boards that are wider than this, which means that I must have another method.
aerotechnews.com

Plane Crazy Saturday

The November 2021 Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 20. This month features the Build-A-Plane Students from Tehachapi, and the CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive. Please bring an unwrapped toy for the toy drive. The goal? To fill a...
TEHACHAPI, CA
The Independent

Flight 587: The deadly plane crash that shook the nation

Twenty years ago - and just two months and a day after the traumatic events of 9/11 - another tragic plane crash sent shockwaves through a still on-edge New York City.American Airlines Flight 587, a regular direct flight from John F Kennedy International Airport to Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, went down shortly after takeoff, smashing into the Queens neighbourhood of Belle Harbour on the Rockaway Peninsula.All 251 passengers on board were killed, 90 per cent of them Dominicans heading home to visit family, as were all nine crew members and five...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy