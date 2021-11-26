Los Angeles (CA) Firefighter Accused of Wiping Butt with COVID-19 Compliance Notice
The Los Angeles Fire Department placed a firefighter on paid leave Wednesday while it investigates a charge...www.firefighternation.com
good for him now take it back to your boss and say here what I think of your notice to covic vaccine mandate. 💯💯 agree with what he did.
What’s the problem? We learned last year that TP can be a scarce commodity. Maybe he was just trying to do his part to cut back
If you read the LA Times article (linked to from the newsbreak article), They seem to be making this a racial issue! A group called "Stentorians", that represents Black Firefighters in LA, is complaining about this firefighter. They are pressing the administration to punish or terminate the firefighter... My question is, why is there even a "Black LAFD firefighters group"? That seems divisive!
