ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles (CA) Firefighter Accused of Wiping Butt with COVID-19 Compliance Notice

firefighternation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Fire Department placed a firefighter on paid leave Wednesday while it investigates a charge...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 108

Trump supporter 2024
4d ago

good for him now take it back to your boss and say here what I think of your notice to covic vaccine mandate. 💯💯 agree with what he did.

Reply(1)
16
Socialism.....Sucks!
5d ago

What’s the problem? We learned last year that TP can be a scarce commodity. Maybe he was just trying to do his part to cut back

Reply(9)
22
Mgb 59
4d ago

If you read the LA Times article (linked to from the newsbreak article), They seem to be making this a racial issue! A group called "Stentorians", that represents Black Firefighters in LA, is complaining about this firefighter. They are pressing the administration to punish or terminate the firefighter... My question is, why is there even a "Black LAFD firefighters group"? That seems divisive!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Boy, 17, becomes fourth victim in Michigan high school shooting

A 17-year-old boy shot during Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School died Wednesday morning, officials in Michigan said. The boy, Justin Shilling, died around 10:45 a.m. at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He is the fourth person killed. Authorities previously identified the three...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Pacific Palisades, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
CBS News

U.S. warns renewed Russian aggression in Ukraine will trigger "serious consequences"

Any renewed Russian aggression in Ukraine would trigger "serious consequences," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday during a visit to Latvia, where NATO foreign ministers assembled to discuss the recent buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. In recent weeks, the U.S. and other officials have been sounding the alarm over Russia amassing troops near its border with Ukraine, concerned that an offensive or an escalation of a seven-year-long conflict in the volatile eastern region of Donbas could be on the horizon.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Wiping#The Los Angeles Times
CBS News

FDA advisers endorse Merck's COVID antiviral drug in narrow vote

A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside drug advisers voted narrowly Tuesday to endorse allowing antiviral pills developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to be prescribed for COVID-19, following an hours-long meeting mulling the benefits and risks of molnupiravir to treat the disease in high-risk adults. While not...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

Appeals court judges appear skeptical of Trump's claim of executive privilege

Washington — A three-judge federal appeals court panel weighing whether former President Donald Trump can shield his White House records from the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol appeared skeptical of Mr. Trump's claims of executive privilege on Tuesday, the latest development in a legal standoff that could ultimately reach the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy