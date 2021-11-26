ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Euro zone economy faces risk from new surge in virus, ECB policymakers say

Cover picture for the articleS’AGARO, Spain (Reuters) -The euro zone economy is still rebounding but it faces a fresh challenge from a rise in coronavirus cases and a new variant, two European Central Bank policymakers said on Friday. Global authorities and investors reacted with alarm on Friday to a new coronavirus variant detected...

AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
CURRENCIES
104.1 WIKY

As Omicron risks grow, BOJ in no hurry to boost stimulus, says policymaker Adachi

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan can hold off on expanding stimulus unless a spike in Omicron cases triggers huge market turbulence, board member Seiji Adachi said, suggesting policymakers will tread cautiously as they ascertain the risks posed by the variant. Adachi, a former economist considered as among those favouring...
BUSINESS
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
Person
Ignazio Visco
AFP

Fed's Powell warns Omicron poses risks to US economy

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the recovery of the US economy and labor market and also heighten uncertainty regarding inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony released Monday. Powell has consistently said the recent spike in inflation would be transitory, but acknowledged that the factors pushing US prices higher will "linger well into next year." The comments to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday indicate the central bank chief is growing more concerned about this year's price increases, which has put pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates more quickly. The Fed slashed interest rates to zero in the early days of the pandemic and flooded the financial system with liquidity, which together with massive government aid helped to prevent a more damaging economic downturn.
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB should keep arm's length from governments, Weidmann says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should keep an arm's length from governments by resisting pressure to bankroll indebted states or pursue goals other than price stability, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday. The outgoing Bundesbank chief, speaking at an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Reuters' German-language...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

German negotiated wages barely grew in third quarter despite rising inflation

BERLIN (Reuters) – Negotiated wages in Germany barely grew in the third quarter despite soaring inflation, leaving consumers with less money in their wallets which could hurt future household spending in Europe’s largest economy, data showed on Tuesday. The Federal Statistics Office said agreed wages of unionised employees rose by...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Japan panel says May 2020 marked latest business cycle bottom

TOKYO (Reuters) – A panel of Japanese economists tasked with determining the peaks and troughs of Japan’s business cycles said the COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to nearly three years of economic downturn. The government-established panel provisionally declared on Tuesday that the economy ended its latest recession and entered a...
RETAIL
CNBC

European markets climb despite global concern over omicron variant; Stoxx 600 up 1%; BT up 7%

LONDON — European stocks started the new trading week higher, despite extensive concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.1% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 2.5% to lead gains. All sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory, with stocks looking to rebound from Friday's sell-off.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

ECB puts on brave face as new virus variant spreads

PARIS (Nov 29): European Central Bank policymakers sought to reassure investors rattled by a new variant of the coronavirus on Monday, arguing that the euro zone's economy had learned to cope with successive waves of the pandemic. Carrying a "very high" global risk of surges according to the World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

EU’s greenhouse gases rise by nearly a fifth on economic rebound – Eurostat

(Reuters) – Greenhouse gas emissions from European Union countries jumped 18% last spring, according to data from the bloc’s statistics office, as all economic sectors released more harmful gases into the atmosphere as they recovered from pandemic shutdowns. Eurostat said emissions totalled 867 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents from April...
ENVIRONMENT

