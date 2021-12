Studio Ghibli remains one of the most legendary studios that work in the field of animation in Japan, with last year seeing their latest film, Earwig and the Witch, taking a departure from their traditional two-dimensional animation and instead diving into computer-generated graphics for this magical tale. Now, it seems as though prolific creator Hayao Miyazaki is coming out of retirement once again to create one last movie for Studio Ghibli, which is confirmed to be the adaptation of the 1937 popular novel, "How Do You Live?" which will be the final film for the animator it seems.

