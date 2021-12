A mother and daughter’s basketball journey tells the story of a new era of equality. In April, Marsha Lake watched from a few feet away as her daughter was introduced as the sixth head coach in Vanderbilt women’s basketball history. The new coach, Shea Ralph, began her remarks that day by addressing her mother and stepfather directly: “I can’t thank you enough for the sacrifices you made for me that allowed me to sit in this chair.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO