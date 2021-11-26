ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diageo launches latest tranche of share buyback

By Frank Prenesti
ShareCast
 5 days ago

The company said it planned to buy back up to £1bn by...

www.sharecast.com

ShareCast

Peel Hunt H1 revenues drop but investment banking division shines

Peel Hunt reported a record performance from its investment banking division in its maiden results on Wednesday, but a drop in overall profit and revenue. In the six months to 28 September, pre-tax profit fell 47.9% to £29.5m on revenue of £71.4m, down 23.4% on the same period a year ago. Peel noted that the pre-tax profit figure includes the impact of costs associated with its recent IPO.
smarteranalyst.com

Ardelyx to Launch IBSRELA in 2022; Shares Pop

IBSRELA (tenapanor) is the first-of-its-kind NHE3 inhibitor, which was approved based on two successful Phase 3 trials. Both trials met their primary and most secondary endpoints. According to the company, over the last five years, the IBS-C market has grown substantially and is in need of new therapeutic options to...
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 30 November 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 8,993,788 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
ShareCast

Future upgrades FY expectations, shares surge

In its results for the year to 30 September, the company said statutory pre-tax profit rose 107% to £107.8m on revenue of £606.8m, up 79% on the previous year. The US achieved organic revenue growth of 27%, which Media said demonstrates early momentum from the execution of its US strategy for TI Media. Meanwhile, UK organic revenues were 17% higher, reflecting weighting towards events and magazines revenue.
ShareCast

Greencore FY profits rise as food to go recovers

In the year to 24 September, adjusted pre-tax profit rose 30.6% to £22.6m, while adjusted operating profit was up 20% at £39m, with a strong recovery in the second half. Group revenue increased 4.8% to £1.3bn, driven not just by a return to growth in food to go, but also solid growth in other convenience categories.
ShareCast

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(“AJGF” or the “Company”) (A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709) The Company announces that on 30 November 2021 it purchased 20,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 2.6000 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 75,100 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 939.5004 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ShareCast

Pennon reports higher H1 profit and dividend

Pretax profit for the six months to the end of September rose 4.3% to £90.4m as revenue increased 22% to £389.3m. The interim dividend rose 4.9% to 11.7p. The owner of South West Water said pollution incidents halved from a year earlier as it used technology to predict problems. There were 40% fewer sewer collapses, 40% fewer internal floods and 20% fewer external floods. Water companies have come under political pressure after beaches and rivers were flooded with raw sewage.
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US. 4. Details of the shareholder. Name. City of registered office. Country of registered...
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

B.P. Marsh (AIM: BPM), the specialist investor in early-stage financial services businesses, announces that it has been notified that Mr. Daniel Topping, Chief Investment Officer, and Mr. Nicholas Carter, Non-Executive Director, have traded in the ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company has been...
ShareCast

Employee & PDMR Share Incentive Awards

("Avingtrans", the "Company", or the "Group") Avingtrans plc (AIM: AVG), which designs, manufactures and supplies critical components, modules, systems and associated services to the energy, medical and industrial sectors, announces that on 29 November 2021, the Board of Avingtrans, in accordance with the Company's Share Option Plan, granted options over 570,000 ordinary shares of 5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") with an exercise price of 402.5 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Option Awards"). The following Option Awards were granted to Directors:
ShareCast

Amigo shares plunge on fresh dilution concerns

Guarantor loan company Amigo proposed a new plan to cover its liability on Monday, including a new equity raise, sending its shares tumbling on dilution concerns. The London-listed firm said in its half-year results that it had submitted a revised offer to its independent customer committee, with two different plans to cover unaffordable lending claims.
ShareCast

AJ Bell to launch mobile trading app Dodl

The company said on Monday that Dodl will have an annual charge of 0.15% and there will be no commission for buying and selling investments and no tax wrapper charges. The new app is designed for anyone looking for a low-cost, easy-to-use investment tool, it said. "Dodl will be an...
ShareCast

Results of the Annual General Meeting

(Registration number: 68739) ("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") The board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company ("AGM") held at 1:00 p.m. Mauritian time (9:00 a.m. UK time) on Monday, 29 November 2021, at 3rd Floor, La Croisette Shopping Centre, Grand Baie, Mauritius, all resolutions were passed, except Special Resolution Number 1: Authority to issue shares for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis. The detailed results of the voting are as follows:
ShareCast

Marshall Motor's largest shareholder mulling sale of 64.4% shareholding

Automotive retailer Marshall Motor Holdings said on Friday that Marshall of Cambridge, the company's largest shareholder, had informed the board that it was considering a possible sale of its 64.4% shareholding in the company. 1,187.56. 16:31 30/11/21. 2,565.61. 16:31 30/11/21. -3.91%. -104.38. Marshall Motor stated Marshall of Cambridge was mulling...
MarketWatch

Hertz stock surges after new $2 billion repurchase program launched, effective immediately

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. surged 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the car rental company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion. The company said the new program, which is effective immediately and has not time limit, includes the $200 million remaining in the previous program. The program represents nearly 18% of the company's market capitalization of $11.30 billion as of Friday's close. "The repurchase program allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases," the company said in a statement. Hertz's stock moved its listing to the Nasdaq as of Nov. 9, after trading over the counter since the company emerged from bankruptcy. Hertz's stock has dropped 23.1% over the past month while shares of rival Avis Budget Group Inc. have soared 66.7% and the S&P 500 has inched 0.2% lower.
Seeking Alpha

Nanotechnology ETF is launched by Direxion Shares

Direxion Shares has launched the Direxion Nanotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:TYNE), which provides exposure to stocks involved in the creation and or manipulation of matter at the molecular level. "Investors continue to seek exposure to disruptive industries, but one important area they may not yet fully appreciate is nanotechnology," said David Mazza,...
