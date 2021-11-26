Diageo launches latest tranche of share buyback

("Avingtrans", the "Company", or the "Group") Avingtrans plc (AIM: AVG), which designs, manufactures and supplies critical components, modules, systems and associated services to the energy, medical and industrial sectors, announces that on 29 November 2021, the Board of Avingtrans, in accordance with the Company's Share Option Plan, granted options over 570,000 ordinary shares of 5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") with an exercise price of 402.5 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Option Awards"). The following Option Awards were granted to Directors:
