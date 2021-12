South Africa insist they will be inspired by the spirit of Rassie Erasmus when they clash with England at Twickenham on Saturday.The Springboks director of rugby has appealed against a two-month ban from all rugby activity imposed for his criticism of match officials during the Lions series earlier this year, but he is not permitted to attend the match.Erasmus appears to have made light of the sanction by posting on social media a photo of him in camouflage, suggesting that he might yet attempt to gain entry to the stadium.And in another slight on World Rugby’s disciplinary process, he has...

RUGBY ・ 12 DAYS AGO