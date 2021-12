The ferocious and fragile sides of Manu Tuilagi were encapsulated in a single move. No sooner had he thundered in to score than a familiar anguish creased his face, a realisation that a gift of an opening try had come at the cost of his vulnerable hamstring. It threatened to be a grievous setback, the loss of England’s most destructive wrecking ball for an occasion where Eddie Jones had stacked his bench 6-2 in favour of forwards. And yet this team found, for the first time in the Jones era, a way to win a Test match of the highest magnitude in Tuilagi’s absence, with a dazzling exhibition of the 23-man game that their head coach has long championed.

RUGBY ・ 11 DAYS AGO