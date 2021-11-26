ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

The Ultimate Sephora Holiday Shopping Guide

By Shamika Sanders
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHKzf_0d7MKKH600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rzg6F_0d7MKKH600

Source: Sephora / Sephora


Sephora is a one-stop shop for all things beauty, skincare and fragrance . If you’re like me, you enjoy hitting Sephora to knockout your holiday shopping and stocking up on a few things for yourself! From stocking stuffers to must-have products you have to try, here’s your ultimate Sephora holiday shopping guide:

Armani Beauty Mini Lip Maestro Trio Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6Lxz_0d7MKKH600

Source: Sephora / Sephora


The lipstick lover , who loves luxury, in your life will appreciate this luscious trio of matte liquid lipsticks in three vivacious colors including, 103 Tadzio (beige), 209 Palazzo (warm brown red), 415 Redwood (red). The Armani Beauty Mini Lip Maestro Trio Set
($38) boasts a long-lasting hydrating formula and pigmented shades that bring the pop.

Shop Now
SEPHORA COLLECTION Total Coverage Makeup Sponge Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEttE_0d7MKKH600

Source: Sephora / Sephora


If your bestie hates cleaning her brushes (as much as I do), here’s the perfect stocking stuffing solution. These limited edition vegan and latex free total coverage sponges are the perfect makeup applicators in holiday friendly colors and festive packaging. And, you get three for
$20 , can’t beat that price! Shop Now

Tatcha Purify, Treat, and Hydrate Trio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gui5n_0d7MKKH600

Source: Sephora / Sephora

With ingredients like hyaluronic acid, Okinawa algae, and nourishing Japanese ingredients, this Tatcha

Purify, Treat, and Hydrate Trio ($76) by Japanese luxury beauty brand Tatcha packs all the ingredients for your thirsty skin. This three-step ritual is perfect for dry to combination skin. Included in the holiday set is: – 1.7 oz/ 50 mL The Rice Wash for cleansing, 1.7 oz/ 50 mL The Dewy Skin Cream for optimal hydration and 0.34 oz/ 10 g The Dewy Serum for treatment.

MUST READ: I Was Sleeping On Japanese Beauty Products, But TATCHA’s Violet-C Radiance Mask Woke Me Up

Shop Now

MILK MAKEUP Disco Daze Hydro Grip Prime + Set Duo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13J5pD_0d7MKKH600

Source: Sephora / Sephora


Award-winning skincare coming right up! Milk’s Hydro Grip Face Primer and Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray will keep your makeup fresh all day and night long. The MILK MAKEUP Disco Daze Hydro Grip Prime + Set Duo
($33) gives you major bang for your buck in packaging that will make your friend’s face light up like a Christmas tree when she opens her gift. The Allure Best of Beauty award winn er contains : 1.5 oz/ 45 mL Hydro Grip Face Primer (Full Size) and 1.7 oz/ 50 mL Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray (Mini Size).

Shop Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IXQ6_0d7MKKH600

Source: Sephora / Sephora


Gift the self-proclaimed MUA , in your life, a flawless face beat with eight vegan free brushes under $50. SEPHORA COLLECTION Season to Sparkle 8 Piece Makeup Brush Set ($45) comes with a Powder Brush, Foundation Brush, Blush Brush, Contour Brush, Concealer Brush, Shadow Brush, Crease Brush, Brow Brush and sparkle pouch for easy storage. Shop Now

Moroccanoil Magical Must-Haves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xmatj_0d7MKKH600

Source: Sephora / Sephora


Healthy hair and clear skin come in festive holiday packaging this year. Give the best of Moroccanoil in this Magical Must-Haves gift set ($44). Argan Oil is rich in antioxidants and helps hydrate and nourish skin and hair. This kit contains the best-selling: 1.7 oz/ 50 mL Moroccanoil Treatment, 1.7 oz/ 50 mL All in One Leave-In Conditioner, 0.67 oz/ 20 mL Body Soufflé and 1 oz/ 30 mL Intense Hydrating Mask. Not only is Moroccanoil instantly hydrates, detangles, and provides up to 72 hours of softness, it smells delightful.

Shop Now

SEPHORA COLLECTION Holiday Vibes Cream Lip Stain Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVE6K_0d7MKKH600

Source: Sephora / Sephora


Looking for the perfect red lip ? SEPHORA COLLECTION Holiday Vibes Cream Lip Stain Set ($30) packs six bestselling Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick shades—for the price of two! Shades include, Marvelous Mauve, Pink Tea, Blackberry Sorbet, Copper Blush, Red Desert and Always Red. Shop Now

fresh Rose Deep Hydration Skincare Value Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw2w2_0d7MKKH600

Source: Sephora / Sephora


Keep your skin fresh, hydrated and soothed with five full size fresh skincare products. This five-piece fresh Rose Deep Hydration Skincare Value Set ($68) includes their beloved Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash to remove dirt and makeup, then soothe skin with Rose Face Mask. Follow with Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner and Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer to strengthen skin for a dewy appearance. Top it off with Sugar Rosé Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15 for a rosy tint. Shop Now

SEPHORA COLLECTION Hydrate + Glow Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bX598_0d7MKKH600

Source: Sephora / Sephora

Keep the glow wherever you go with this travel set of essential skincare products for the skincare enthusiast in your tribe. The SEPHORA COLLECTION Hydrate + Glow Set ($14) packs ingredients to protect and provide your skin with all the hydrating nutrients it needs to glow from the inside out. With hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E of Natural Origin, your bestie won’t hesitate to incorporate these products into their skincare routine for a budget-friendly price tag.

Shop Now

FORVR Mood Candle Duo Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sf5C_0d7MKKH600

Source: Sephora / Sephora


Floral scents, trendy names that could easily be captions and Black-owned; Jackie Aina’s FORVR Mood Candle Duo Set ($72) is the ultimate gift for the lady in your life who treats her home like her sanctuary. With notes of chilled prosecco, pomegranate, gardenia, white cedar and bergamot this set will leave her home smelling like a floral paradise. Shop Now

SEPHORA Collection Holy Sheet!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UucX1_0d7MKKH600

Source: Courtesy of Sephora / Courtesy of Sephora


SEPHORA COLLECTION’s Limited Edition Holy Sheet set will really have you squealing “Holy Sh*t!” Enjoy 20 of the brand’s best-selling skin products in one set. If you’re a fan of at-home treatments, then this set will serve as your holy grail. Shop Now

PAT McGRATH LABS MTHRSHP MEGA: CELESTIAL ODYSSEY Eyeshadow Palette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ucxc_0d7MKKH600

Source: Courtesy of Sephora / Courtesy of Sephora


The Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP Mega Celestial Odyssey Palette is the perfect addition to your shopping. Whether you want to gift your friends galactic eyes, or you want to keep it for yourself, know that these shadows will give you the perfect look for all of your holiday parties. If you want to experience these warm, metallic, highly-pigmented hues, you’ll want to add this heavily discounted palette to cart, NOW. Shop Now

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment Rose Dream Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJa80_0d7MKKH600

Source: Courtesy of Sephora / Courtesy of Sephora


Danessa Myricks Rose Dream Trio is about to rock your world. Take advantage of 3 award-winning, multipurpose, long-wear cream pigments that can be used on your eyes, lips and cheeks for up to 24 hours! Not only is this the perfect stocking stuffer, it is another way of supporting Black-owned brands. Shop Now

Tarte Merry Mascara Must-Haves Trio Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSgtK_0d7MKKH600

Source: Courtesy of Sephora / Courtesy of Sephora


Take advantage of the Taste Merry Mascara Must-Haves Trio set, which features 3 of the brand’s best selling, volumizing mascaras. The vegan, cruelty-free , gluten-free mascara is free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, sulfates SLS & SLES, and triclosan. This means you can achieve effortlessly long lashes that aren’t hazardous to your face. Shop Now

Adjoa Beauty Limited Edition Baomint Bestsellers Holiday Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nze6c_0d7MKKH600

Source: Courtesy of Sephora / Courtesy of Sephora


Get your tresses in order with Adwoa Beauty’s Baomint Best Sellers Holiday Set. Specializing in wavy, curly, and coily hair types, the Baomint Moisturizing Shampoo, Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment, and Baomint Leave In Conditioning Styler will promote intense moisture while delivery the healthiest, happiest curls.

Shop Now
Happy Shopping!

RELATED STORIES:

The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Skincare Enthusiast Who Loves Beauty Tools

A Few Of My Favorite Things: 10 Black-Owned Brands To Shop On Black Friday

Black Friday Savings: 14 Black-Owned Businesses You Should Support on Black Friday

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black Friday 2021 make-up and perfume deals: Best offers from Mac, Glossier, Elemis and more

Calling all deal lovers: Black Friday 2021 is officially in full swing as we enter the third day of the event. Continuing right the way through to the end of tomorrow – aka Cyber Monday – our favourite retailers will be slashing their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.Boots was one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event this year, which started online from 1 November and includes an impressive 14,000 products.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available nowFollow live: The best Black Friday deals still available nowOther...
MAKEUP
KXAN

The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which makeup gift set is best? If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set. Makeup gift sets usually work within a particular range of colors or color palettes. For […]
MAKEUP
Essence

Zerina Akers Partners With Instagram For The Ultimate Black Excellence Holiday Gift Guide

The stylist and costume designer announced her partnership with Instagram for the month of November. Following her recently announced partnership with Nike and Nordstrom, esteemed stylist and costume designer Zerina Akers and her brand Black Owned Everything has collaborated with Instagram ahead of this year’s holiday season. Stylized as @blackownedeverything, Akers’ brand has evolved from what was once an Instagram page to a movement for Black creatives, movers, and shakers seeking meaningful relationships between Black business, community, and excellence. Talking about a full-circle moment, the award-winning stylist teamed up with the social media platform where her own brand originated for a #BuyBlack guest editor collection for the month of November featuring her favorite Black-owned businesses that you can shop on Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales on Star-Founded Skincare, Makeup Brands and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren’t just for scoring deep discounts on tech upgrades and wardrobe updates — beauty lovers can also stock up on winter skincare staples and cosmetics ahead of the chilly season and holiday event circuit. Prestige beauty retailers including Bluemercury, Dermstore, Soko Glam, Space NK, Sephora, Ulta and Violet Grey are all offering major markdowns on labels loved by Hollywood (Dr. Barbara Sturm, Augustinus Bader and Tata Harper, to name a few) and brands founded by stars and insiders (think Rihanna’s Fenty, facialist Joanna Vargas and Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics, among others). And luxury department stores...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Aina
wmar2news

Shop with Style - Holiday Gift Guide

The holiday season is here, and Shop with Style's Amy Sewell has some amazing gift ideas!. Spoil your pets with Dreambones and Smartbones! These treats are easy to digest and rawhide free. Or gift your furry friend a Good N Fun treat and toy set!. The holidays can be tough....
SHOPPING
WWD

The 80 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Click here to read the full article. Over the years, Black Friday has expanded from a one-day savings event to a weekend extravaganza of major discounts that go until the following Monday (also known as Cyber Monday), with many retailers offering special discounts on clothing, shoes and of course, beauty products. Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, perfect for checking each and every item off your holiday beauty gift list and it’s officially here.  Whether you’re looking for an epic makeup gift set to give your bestie, a perfume gift set for your sister, a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Win at Holiday Shopping In 2021 With the 40 Best Personalized Gifts

How can you ensure you’ll give a gift that’s like nothing they’ve ever received before? That’s easy — make it personalized. Think back to the best gifts you’ve ever received. We’re willing to bet that your favorites weren’t body lotions or gift certificates. They were likely well thought out gifts meant just for you. Knowing what your friends and family like most is the key to great gift-giving. An easy way to make the perfect present even better is shopping the best personalized gifts, especially around the holidays. Personalization is the thoughtful twist that makes a nice gift nicer. When you personalize an item with...
SHOPPING
YourCentralValley.com

Best Dior gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Dior gift sets are best? The best Dior gift set doesn’t need to cost a lot more than the single Dior product that made you consider a gift set in the first place. You just need to know what to look for as you shop. […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Dry Skin#Skin Types#On Beauty#Sephora Sephora Sephora#Japanese#The Dewy Skin Cream#Tatcha#Sephora Sephora Awar
CNN

The 450+ best Cyber Monday deals and sales to shop right now: Amazon, Walmart, and more

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday. If you thought Black Friday was peak deals day, think again: Cyber Monday is here, and it’s your last chance to shop the year’s best deals on everything you need for the holiday season and beyond. The deals are just as good — and in some cases, better — than last week. We’ve even rounded up the best last-minute Cyber Monday 2021 deals you don’t want to miss.
SHOPPING
Harper's Bazaar

The 15 Best Under-Eye Concealers of All Time

The thing about dark circles is that no amount of eye cream will ever heal them for good. Eye creams can help (and so can a good night's sleep), but at the end of the day, dark circles aren't your fault—they're genetic. And hey, that's why concealer exists. The best under-eye concealers are the perfect balance of creamy and pigmented. They stay put all day (and night) but won't crease and settle into fine lines. It's no wonder why the 15 concealers on this list have not only won dozens of awards, but also found their way into the makeup bags of nearly every celebrity, royal, and makeup artist. Ahead, shop the best under-eye concealers to fake a good night's sleep.
MAKEUP
vinography.com

Vinography’s Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Wine Lovers: 2021 Edition

It’s that time of year again. Black Friday looms. Thanks to the global supply chain disruptions, we’re all on edge about shopping for the holidays. Of course, that’s all beside the fact that sometimes it seems positively impossible to find a decent gift for the wine lovers in our lives. Wine lovers can be a little…. particular when it comes to what they like. And we’re not just talking about wine. Which is why each year I putt together what I think is the ultimate holiday shopping guide for the serious wine lover in your life.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
cityline.tv

The Ultimate Hanukkah Gift Guide

Happy Hanukkah! Hanukkah, also known as the festival of lights is an 8-day long Jewish festival that commemorates the re-dedication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem in the second century B.C. We have curated the perfect Hanukkah gift guide to celebrate the festival, great for family and friends. These three...
CELEBRATIONS
YourErie

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
brides.com

The Ultimate Guide to Winter Weddings

So, you booked a venue and officially are planning to host a winter wedding. Now that you know you'll be having a winter affair, there's plenty of ways to tailor your nuptials to fit the tone of those snowy months. You can tap into those icy hues of the season for your fashion and décor, warm up your reception with cozy touches, and even add some seasonal treats to the menu. And, if you're hosting a wedding that coincides with Christmas, you can add some holiday spirit to your celebration as well!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SPY

Price Drop: Save 46% on the Disney Princess Castle Exclusively at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is finally here, and the deals just keep pouring in. In fact, today is the best day of the year to start shopping for the best Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers, toys, and more. This holiday season, Walmart has amazing deals on many popular products, including LG OLED TVs, coffee makers, headphones, and tons more. However, if you’ve got a little princess on your holiday shopping list, then we’ve found a deal that will make you her Christmas hero. Right now, you can get the Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle for more than 46% off. This drops the price from its regular listing...
SHOPPING
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy