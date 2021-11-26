ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

What are babies saying, anyway?!

microsoftnewskids.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurns out, babies can ‘talk’ long before they say their first word. Come learn alongside Angel Laketa Moore (@thatchickangel) the key speech development milestones every parent should know. Read More: Baby Talk: Decoding The Secret Language Of Babies https://www.wbur.org/npr/610796636/baby-talk-decoding-the-secret-language-of-babies "Babies are speaking to us all the time, but most of us...

www.microsoftnewskids.com

