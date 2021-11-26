ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 miserable Cowboys quotes to sum up a penalty-filled Thanksgiving loss

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It was not, in fact, a very happy Thanksgiving for the Dallas Cowboys.

In an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the two teams combined for 28 — TWENTY. EIGHT. — penalties and 276 (!!) yards. The Cowboys were whistled for 14 infractions for 166 yards, the latter of which was a franchise record. It was pretty funny to watch, but maybe not to be a part of.

And of course, that was mostly what players, coaches and one owner talked about after the game, with a few quotes that just stuck with me the morning after a sloppy contest on Turkey Day.

So here they are, in all their glory:

Owner Jerry Jones

“Throw up ball” has double meaning here, doesn’t it?

Head coach Mike McCarthy

The full quote, via Pro Football Talk:

“Twenty-eight penalties,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “‘I don’t really know what the hell you want me to say. Write whatever you want. I’m all for it.”

LB Micah Parsons

Via USA TODAY Sports:

“We should be playing football, not tag. I’m not here to support anybody and play tag like it’s my best friend. I got a job to do, and I see how he’s outside of the pocket, so I’m going to the quarterback. I mean, we’re playing football at the end of the day.”

