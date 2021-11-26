ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Market Bigger Than Expected | Brightcove , Ooyala (Telstra) , Piksel

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Global Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the...

www.lasvegasherald.com

MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
Las Vegas Herald

Aviation Analysis Software Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth with Renishaw, Altair Engineering, DASSAULT SYSTEMES

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Aviation Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are PACE, Renishaw, DiSTI, LaVision, Altair Engineering, DASSAULT SYSTEMES, IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI, J2 Aircraft Dynamics, AEROTECH, Oros, VERO SOFTWARE, Workswell, Zafire Aviation Software etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market worth $23.1 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market by Type (Wet, Dry & Semi-Dry), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement Manufacturing), Installation (Greenfield and Brownfield), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to grow from USD 17.7 billion in 2020 to USD 23.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. Market growth is driven by the enforcement of federal laws and regulations that mandate SOx emitting industries to install air quality control equipment.
Las Vegas Herald

Infant Bed Market 2021 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Infant Bed Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Infant Bed Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Infant Bed Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
Las Vegas Herald

Media Processing Solutions Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants SeaChange International, BASE Media Cloud, M2A Media

The Latest Released Worldwide Media (Video) Processing Solutions market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Media (Video) Processing Solutions market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Media (Video) Processing Solutions market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as MediaKind, Akamai Technologies, Kaltura, Imagine Communications, Ateme, SeaChange International, BASE Media Cloud, M2A Media, Rohde & Schwarz (Pixel Power), Vantrix, Synamedia Ltd, BlazeClan Technologies, Amagi Media Labs.
Las Vegas Herald

Email Marketing Tools For Small Businesses Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Constant Contact, SendinBlue, ConvertKit

Email marketing is that the methodology of sending a business message to a gaggle of individuals using email. Besides, every mail that's sent off to either a customer potential or a possible client is considered as email marketing. Email marketing is these days popularized attributable to its communication medium for promoting merchandise and services. the event of organizations to upgrade their client base by implementing advanced marketing software systems is flourishing the appropriation of email marketing software systems.
Las Vegas Herald

Location based Ambient Intelligence Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Huawei Technologies, Samsung Electronics, ABB

Latest released the research study on Location based Ambient Intelligence Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Location based Ambient Intelligence Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Location based Ambient Intelligence. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
Las Vegas Herald

Battery Technology Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | BYD, Panasonic, PEVE, EnerSys

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Battery Technology Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Battery Technology market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Supply Chain Market May Set Epic Growth Story with McKesson, HighJump, Manhattan Associates, JDA

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Healthcare Supply Chain Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are McKesson, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor, HighJump, Manhattan Associates, JDA, TECSYS, Kinaxis, BluJay Solutions, Jump Technologies, LogiTag Systems etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Application Testing Services Market Is Booming Worldwide with Accenture ,Capgemini ,IBM ,Wipro

Latest released the research study on Mobile Application Testing Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mobile Application Testing Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mobile Application Testing Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Hyundai Mobis, Autoliv, Joyson Safety Systems, Nihon Plast

HTF MI recently released a research document on Worldwide Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Worldwide Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Autoliv, Joyson Safety Systems, ZF, Toyoda Gosei, Tokai Rika, Nihon Plast, Hyundai Mobis, Wonder Auto Group, Ashimori, Taihang Changqing, Hualida, Songyuan.
Las Vegas Herald

Demand for Single Type Hydrocarbon Waxes for Plastic Additives Is Poised to Surpass US$ 5 billion Over The Assessment Period

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR has published a new report on the global hydrocarbon waxes market for the 2021-2031 forecast period. According to the study, the Demand for hydrocarbon waxes market is poised to surpass US$ 5 billion in revenue by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 3%. Growth is primarily underpinned by extensive uptake in the plastic additives and paints & coatings segments.
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2027: Trend Micro, Avast Software, Sierraware

The Latest Released Worldwide Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Trend Micro, Avast Software, Sierraware, Raytheon, Prescient Solutions, Fortinet, Genymobile, Nubo, Intelligent Waves, Pulse Secure.
Las Vegas Herald

Hand Sanitizer Market: Ready To Fly on high Growth Trends | Chattem, Inc ,Johnson and Johnson ,Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

Latest released the research study on Hand Sanitizer Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Hand Sanitizer Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Hand Sanitizer. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
Las Vegas Herald

OTN Transport and Switching Equipment Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies

Latest released the research study on OTN Transport and Switching Equipment Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. OTN Transport and Switching Equipment Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the OTN Transport and Switching Equipment. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
Las Vegas Herald

Cold Chain Logistics Market Significant Demand Foreseen by 2027: Swift Transportation, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Cold Chain Logistics Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cold Chain Logistics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Las Vegas Herald

Hesitant Europeans open Christmas markets with eye on Covid

A surge in new COVID-19 cases left an uneasy feeling hanging over Frankfurt's Christmas market, as well as at other markets around Europe. In Frankfurt, masked customers must pass through a one-way entrance to a fenced-off wine hut, stopping at the hand sanitizer station, while security officers check their vaccination certificates.
Las Vegas Herald

Ott Video Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Netflix, Google Voice, MyTV SUPER

A latest study released by AMA research on Global Ott Video Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Ott Video market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume & Value) from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026.
Las Vegas Herald

Facility Management Market projected to reach $76.3 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.6%

According to a new market research report "Facility Management Market by Component (Solutions (IWMS, BIM, Facility Operations and Security Management) and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Retail), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 42.2 billion in 2021 to USD 76.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period. Various factors such as a surge in demand for cloud-based facility management solutions and rise in demand for facility management solutions integrated with intelligent software are expected to drive the adoption of facility management solutions and services.
