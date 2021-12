Caiden Black, 7, said she was nervous to see Santa. But she eventually warmed up to share a big secret with him: what she wanted for Christmas. Caiden was visiting Santa at Chaunva LeCompte photography studio in Mansfield. Her mother took advantage of the opportunity for Caiden to take photos with Black Santa, knowing images of him are few and far between.

MANSFIELD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO