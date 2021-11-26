Princes Andrew, Harry, and Meghan Markle's Scandals Allegedly Overwhelm Queen Elizabeth; Monarchy Dying?

In its Dec. 6 issue, National Enquirer claimed that the queen knows that her days are numbered. But she vowed to not abdicate from the throne because she wants to fix all the ongoing issues that the royal family is facing first.

Queen Elizabeth II Reuters

“Her Majesty won’t quit. She has vowed to stop selfish, self-serving family members from destroying everything she has worked for. She’s determined to clean the house before she passes – even if it breaks her heart to banish certain offenders. The survival of the monarchy is her priority,” the source said.

Read The Full Story on ET