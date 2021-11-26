ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Princes Andrew, Harry, and Meghan Markle's Scandals Allegedly Overwhelm Queen Elizabeth; Monarchy Dying?

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 4 days ago

In its Dec. 6 issue, National Enquirer claimed that the queen knows that her days are numbered. But she vowed to not abdicate from the throne because she wants to fix all the ongoing issues that the royal family is facing first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxjNd_0d7MDdJe00
Queen Elizabeth IIReuters

“Her Majesty won’t quit. She has vowed to stop selfish, self-serving family members from destroying everything she has worked for. She’s determined to clean the house before she passes – even if it breaks her heart to banish certain offenders. The survival of the monarchy is her priority,” the source said.

Read The Full Story on ET

Comments / 24

Christine Eckenrode
4d ago

She has quite a lot of things that have happened. Issues with her son and his character, passing of her husband, and the ongoing trouble with Harry and his wife. That is alot of crisis's happening in her life. She is elderly, and should not have to be placed in this condition due to the Family members that have serious issues. The focus should be on her, not because she is the Queen, but because she is a Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. The solid back bone of this Family.

Reply
23
Nancy Dellamonte
4d ago

…. QEII is the best thing to happen to the monarchy. No one has a work ethic and devotion to it like her. Sadly she will need another 100 years on the throne to fix the dysfunction and entitlement under her.

Reply(1)
23
Tonya L Roth
3d ago

The queen is one hell of a woman. She should be admired for everything she has endured all her reigning years and the changes she made.Meghan Markle is nothing when it comes to class, Sophication and pose such as the queen herself. God save the queen!

Reply
12
Related
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Son Archie, 2 — and He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Just like dad! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, is starting to bare a strong resemblance to the red-headed royal. The Suits alum, 40, shared a new photo of her eldest child, 2, during her Thursday, November 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the sweet snap, which doesn’t show Archie’s face, the little one’s fiery locks stand out as he strolls through his chicken coop at the family’s California home.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
Marie Claire

Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Paid Meghan Markle a Subtle Compliment

It’s not breaking news that the media has been terrible to Meghan Markle ever since she and Prince Harry got together. Sometimes the intense, often racist vitriol is the result of a rabid British tabloid press, frequently it’s because of just a few, hyper-focused Twitter trolls who are able to fuel worldwide ire—and sometimes the call is coming from inside the palace. But according to Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Florence St. George (née Brudenell-Bruce), there was bound to be intense scrutiny on anyone who threw their hat into the ring with Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scandals#British Royal Family#Uk#Princes Andrew#Monarchy Dying#National Enquirer
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Heartbreak: Prince Charles, Prince William Disgusted With Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Favorite’ Child Following His Recent Retaliation?

Prince Charles and Prince William are, allegedly, disgusted with Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew recently responded to Virginia Roberts’ claims that he sexually abused her at least three times when she was just a minor. In a statement sent out by his lawyers, the Duke of York accused Roberts of being money-hungry. He also claimed that his accuser is only suing him so that she would get another payday.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife Allegedly Believes She'll End Up In The White House After Leaving Royal Family

Meghan Markle was allegedly convinced that she could end up in the White House after Megxit. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in the United States. They have settled in California after they stepped down from their royal duties. However, there are speculations that moving to the U.S. and leaving the royal family was part of her plan because she wanted to be the future president of the country.
WORLD
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle Demanding Prince Harry Get Paternity Test As Proof Prince Charles Isn’t His Father?

Every week, there seems to be more drama and breaking news about the royal family, and it’s shown no sign of stopping. Last year, one tabloid alleged Meghan Markle was pressuring Prince Harry to get a DNA test because she didn’t think Prince Charles was his real father. Gossip Cop is looking back at the narrative to see just how much of it was true.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Royal Stepping Down Soon? Prince Charles And William Reportedly Assured Monarch That Her Legacy Is In Good Hands Amid Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly making a tough decision amid growing health concerns. Royal fans got worried after learning about Queen Elizabeth spending a night in the hospital for preliminary examinations last week. Her Majesty reportedly canceled her two-day visit in Northern Ireland following concerns from her doctors about the current state of her health.
CELEBRITIES
People

Meghan Markle's New Photo of Archie Reveals How He Takes After Prince Harry — and Prince George!

Meghan Markle offered a new glimpse at her son Archie — and his "chick inn." As part of the Duchess of Sussex's appearance on pal Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on Thursday, Meghan shared a new photo of her 2-year-old son. Taken from behind (and showing off his reddish hair, just like dad Prince Harry!), the shot shows Archie standing in the family's chicken coop that was first seen during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Meghan Markle Hinted at the Royal She and Prince Harry Still Keep in Touch With

Meghan Markle made an appearance on Ellen this week and shared all kinds of cute insights (though nothing as groundbreaking as the sit-down she and Prince Harry had with Oprah earlier this year). For example, Meghan told Ellen Degeneres—who she revealed is a friend from before her royalty days—about how her kids did not enjoy Halloween, how she loves to cook and is looking forward to Thanksgiving, and how she and Harry used to go incognito to parties when they were dating. In the process, Meghan also underscored the main, close royal relationship she and Harry have maintained: The bond they have with Princess Eugenie.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Fergie’s Ex-Husband Could Ruin Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee This Way

Prince Andrew could, allegedly, ruin Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee net year. Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth have always been close. In fact, there are reports that the Duke of York is the monarch’s favorite son. Since Princess Anne and Prince Andrew has a 10-year age gap, the queen had more time to prepare for the birth of her two youngest children. Reports also revealed that the queen became more relaxed, and she was also warmer toward Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

90K+
Followers
8K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers Hollywood delivers breaking entertainment news, movies, TV shows review and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy