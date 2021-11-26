ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

As Holidays Return to Normal, Here's How to De-Stress

HealthDay
HealthDay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvQih_0d7MB7Z100

FRIDAY, Nov. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A return to a more normal holiday season may also mean higher stress levels, so an expert offers some coping tips.

Don't get too focused on buying the perfect presents, making the best dinner or planning the perfect party. Try to be mindful of pleasant things and moments, suggested Jennifer Wegmann, a health and wellness studies lecturer at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

"Being mindful requires you to be present and aware. It is impossible to be in the moment when you are focused on what is next or stuck in could have, would have, should have," Wegmann said in a university news release.

"Being mindful requires intentionality, so try an easy breathing exercise next time you find yourself mindlessly going through your day," she suggested. "Few things bring us into the moment like our breath. There are so many techniques out there, but something as simple as taking several deep breaths can be effective."

Try to adopt an attitude of gratitude, she advised.

"Gratitude is more than simply being thankful," Wegmann said. It requires intentionally seeking goodness in your life and understanding that goodness comes from both inside and outside of ourselves, she explained.

"Gratitude is a powerful positive emotion, and science shows when we practice gratitude, we experience numerous benefits. It improves sleep habits, cultivates happiness, reduces the stress hormone cortisol and improves mental health," Wegmann said. "A great exercise we can all do is to take a little time in the next few weeks to reflect upon what and who we are truly and genuinely thankful for. Being grateful will help us see the holidays through a different lens. I encourage everyone to find a way to let people in your life know you are grateful for them and why."

It's also important to set healthy boundaries by not saying yes to every party, dinner, present or other holiday request, she added.

"First, reflect on what your boundaries are. Surprisingly, many people can't tell you their boundaries because they have never given themselves time to think about them," Wegmann said.

"Once you acknowledge what your boundaries are, you need to communicate them assertively and directly. Remember, you can be assertive without forgoing compassion and kindness. If you do not communicate your boundaries, then you can't expect people to respect them," she explained.

"You can anticipate that some people may be taken aback by your boundaries, but remember that you are not responsible for others' actions," she said. "Do not fall into the trap of believing that setting a boundary is selfish. It's an act of self-love, as it acknowledges your self-worth."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers holiday health tips.

SOURCE: Binghamton University, State University of New York, news release, Nov. 19, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

How to feel less stressed during the busy holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Planning family gatherings, cooking, shopping, traveling and the list goes on. The holiday season can be a stressful time that elevates feelings of anxiety or depression. “The holidays bring on a lot of high expectations. Everyone wants to have the perfect holiday,” said the...
TUCSON, AZ
AOL Corp

Here's how to ease pet anxiety while traveling over the holidays

The holiday season often means traveling to see family and friends, which can cause a lot of stress for your beloved pet. “Many things can make pets anxious, especially when they’re put into unfamiliar situations,” veterinarian Dr. Lisa Lippman tells Yahoo Life. So how can you tell if your pet is anxious? Look for these telltale signs:
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Hormone#Breathing Exercise#Binghamton University#Healthday News
bridalmusings.com

Newly Engaged? Here’s How To Survive The Holidays…

Planning the holidays with family can be stressful. Organizing the holidays between two families? I’m getting hives just thinking about it. We know our newly engaged couples – splitting or merging the holidays for the first time – could use a little help…. Surviving the holiday season can be tough...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Inverse

Stress can influence your genes: Here’s how to fight back

Stress affects up to 90 percent of people, and we know it harms our mental and physical well-being. Stress can impact the activity and function of our genes. It does this via “epigenetic” changes, which turn on and off certain genes, though it doesn’t change the DNA code. But why...
HEALTH
KSNT News

Holiday gatherings ‘encouraged’ this year, here’s how to stay safe

TOPEKA (KSNT)– As people make plans for the upcoming holidays, some health experts said things are changing, so are recommendations for people gathering with family and friends. Last year, there were warnings of gatherings at parties, but Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino with the Kansas Health Institute told Kansas Capitol Bureau that those plans are being “encouraged.” […]
TOPEKA, KS
wdrb.com

Does Christmas music stress you out? Here’s why

(FOX NEWS) -- It’s supposed to be "the most wonderful time of the year," but for many people, the holidays are a stressful time. For some people, that stress can be compounded by the prevalent – and in some cases, inescapable – Christmas music. Though there hasn’t been any intensive...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
HuffingtonPost

Gathering For The Holidays? Here's How Different Families Are Handling It.

Navigating the holidays in 2021 is a bit different than it was last year around this time, when the likelihood of catching and spreading COVID-19 was very high. We now have vaccines. Many of us have already gotten the booster. And Americans are traveling for the holidays with gusto again: AAA Travel is predicting that 53.4 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, an increase of 13% from 2020, when federal health officials were begging people to stay home to avoid spreading the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
KCTV 5

Use the holidays to check in on aging loved ones, here's how

Holiday gatherings will bring many families together for the first time in a while. Tiffany Speaks from John Knox Village shares what signs to look for that indicate your loved one needs a little extra help, plus tips for starting the conversation. Sponsored by John Knox Village. For more advice like this, follow JKV on Facebook.
SOCIETY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Worried About COVID this Holiday? Here’s How To Keep Everyone Safe

If you plan on going or hosting the holidays this year a quick at-home COVID test might make everyone feel a little safer. Most of us are all worried about possibly coming in contact with the coronavirus and with the holidays around the corner, some are wondering what they can do to protect themselves and their family as everyone gets ready to gather.
HUDSON, NY
vpr.org

Kids Feel Pandemic Stress Too. Here's How To Help Them Thrive

As the pandemic continues, children are still mostly at home. Summer activities are canceled or up in the air, and many children are suffering confusion and stress. Parents may be stressed themselves, but there are ways to help kids feel better.
KIDS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy