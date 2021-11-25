ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Going private: funding freeze forces pharmacies to expand paid-for services

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Rather than wait two weeks to see a GP, people can get immediate diagnosis, treatment and medication for the price of a Nando’s,” said Seb James, chief executive of Boots UK, in October 2021. He was speaking to The Sun newspaper about plans for a new, private in-store “GP-style”...

The Independent

Routine hospital care will be hit if NHS to meet booster deadline, health chiefs warn

Senior NHS leaders have warned the only way to hit the government’s booster vaccine deadline will be to reduce or cancel routine care, as they await direction on how to roll out the plan. Speaking with The Independent, several NHS leaders have said it is inevitable that ramping up Covid-19 vaccination services to meet the government’s January deadline will draw healthcare staff away from non-urgent treatment.Plans to invite all adults for a Covid-19 booster jab by the end of January were announced on Monday, however healthcare providers have yet to be told how the NHS is expected to ramp up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Pharmacy ‘red tape’ should be cut to release time for COVID-19 booster jab delivery, say pharmacy leaders

The government should cut “unnecessary red tape” to enable more community pharmacies to participate in the COVID-19 booster campaign, the representative body for small multiples has said. The comment comes after the government announced plans on 30 November 2021 to offer a COVID-19 booster jab to all eligible adults by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-journal.com

‘Pharmacy First’ service needed in England, concludes GP-backed report

The government should develop an independent prescribing service for community pharmacists in England, to expand their role in managing minor illnesses, a report backed by leading GPs has said. The report, jointly published by the Royal College of General Practice (RCGP) and the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) on 18 November...
HEALTH
newschain

Scientists may have identified trigger behind Covid vaccine-induced blood clots

Scientists believe they may have found the “trigger” behind the extremely rare blood clot complications stemming from the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. According to an international team of researchers from Cardiff and the US, the reaction can be traced to the way the adenovirus used by the vaccine to shuttle the coronavirus’ genetic material into cells binds with a specific protein in the blood, known as platelet factor 4 (PF4).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Surgeon slams hospital for 'everyday sexism' after staff member lists her male colleagues using their professional titles on whiteboard but leaves hers off

A consultant vascular surgeon has criticised a hospital where she works after she was addressed on a whiteboard by only her surname, while her male colleagues were afforded their full professional titles. Dr Virginia Bowbrick tweeted her frustration after a staff member wrote the names of her male peers working...
HEALTH SERVICES
Country
Scotland
BBC

Omicron variant case found in Norfolk, health bosses confirm

The first case of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in Norfolk has been confirmed. Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, said they had been "made aware of a case linked to the Omicron variant in North Norfolk". It is the second case to be detected in the East...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Drug that could tackle Omicron variant approved by UK regulators

The UK Government has ordered around 100,000 doses of Xevudy (sotrovimab) from GlaxoSmithKline. A drug treatment which, the makers say, works against the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, has been approved by UK regulators. Xevudy (sotrovimab), made by pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), has been found to cut hospital admission and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healthing.ca

'I'm getting sicker and sicker every day:' Woman calls on government to tackle mounting backlog of surgeries

Stephanie Brad’s surgery has been postponed twice during the pandemic , and with no new date scheduled, she says her condition is worsening. On each of Brad’s visit to the hospital for emergency treatment, “the doctors, the surgeons, they just keep looking at me saying, you know, there’s nothing we can do for you until you get this surgery .”
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer, 53, is jailed for 12 weeks after supergluing pharmacy's doors shut to prevent 500 people including many pensioners from getting jabbed

An anti-vaxxer has today been jailed for three months for super-gluing the door locks at a COVID-19 vaccination centre - meaning 500 people lost their injection slots. Hayden Brown, 53, from Gorleston, Norfolk, appeared before magistrates in Norwich and pleaded guilty to criminal damage following the incident last Friday in which he poured glue into the keyhole of the premises jamming the door.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Drug companies protest when Health Canada withdraws their products for safety reasons

For decades oil companies denied that their products were harmful to human health. Pesticide companies did the same with their products. We all know how executives from cigarette companies lied about the harms from smoking. Are drug companies any different? When drugs are taken off the market because they are either unsafe or don’t work, do companies admit that there are problems? There is certainly some evidence that companies deny the evidence. Researchers in the United States published a meta-analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 2007 showing an association between the diabetes drug rosiglitazone and a significant increase...
HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was mulling Tuesday whether to endorse Merck's Covid pill, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the United States and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
HEALTH

