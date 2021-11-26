ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City v West Ham: Last time out

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City tasted Carabao Cup defeat for the first time in five years back in October as West Ham edged a goalless encounter 5-3 on penalties. Pep...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pep Guardiola moves on from PSG as he prepares Man City for ‘difficult’ West Ham

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side face a tough challenge to replicate their midweek heroics as they face West Ham this weekend.City produced a superb performance to claim a memorable victory over Paris St Germain and secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.Guardiola now wants to maintain the momentum as the Premier League champions host the Hammers on Sunday but he expects a difficult afternoon against David Moyes’ fourth-placed side.The City manager said: “We know which team we are going to face. They are doing incredibly well this season and last season, at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Alphonse Areola
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: West Ham a big test

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says total focus is now on a dangerous West Ham on Sunday. City produced a superb performance to claim a memorable victory over Paris St Germain and secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. Guardiola now wants to maintain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola hails huge victory as Man City edge past dogged West Ham

Pep Guardiola hailed a huge victory after his Manchester City side overcame heavy snow and a dogged West Ham side.A 33rd-minute strike from Ilkay Gundogan and a late Fernandinho effort earned the champions a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League success at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.The first half of the match was played in heavy snow which made the line markings and the ball difficult to see.City manager Guardiola said: “The amount of chances we created, especially in the first half, in the conditions that both teams played in – it was a huge victory for us, for the effort of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Matchday LIVE: Man City vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Man Utd, Real Madrid vs Sevilla & today's action

Michael Carrick led Manchester United into battle with Chelsea and claims to feel frustrated at having to settle for a 1-1 draw in what may be his only game at the helm. "I don't think it was a penalty at all. They have had a lot of shots David had two saves which we knew before the game he would have to make one or two. Other than that I have felt quite comfortable in the game. Of course we want to be better. I am not getting carried away but I thought we defended well. I cannot fault the boys one bit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City#Manchester City#London Stadium
Tribal Football

Man City attacker Mahrez happy for Benrahma over West Ham success

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez is happy seeing Algeria teammate Said Benrahma impress at West Ham. The Algerian colleagues will be up against each other in a battle between two of the top four at The Etihad this afternoon. "Said is doing very good," he said. "Last season he also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City retain ice-cold conviction to ease past West Ham and underline title credentials

Perhaps it was fitting that as Storm Arwen battered the Etihad with snow, Manchester City continued to play with the ice-cold conviction of champions who are confident of retaining their crown.After comfortably dispatching one of their rivals for the Champions League in midweek, Pep Guardiola’s title contenders did the same to one of this Premier League season’s early overachievers. David Moyes and his players are quickly discovering the air is a little thinner at this level, even if it would be premature to say that West Ham’s bubble has burst.This was far from a disgrace for the visitors, as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Man City vs West Ham final score: Snow problem for reigning champs

Man City vs West Ham went about as expected. Well, apart from the snow storm and the shovels. The second half of Man City’s 2-1 win over West Ham United was delayed so workers could shovel off the pitch, which took some time, but simply delayed the inevitable at the Etihad Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Man City feeling snowball effect as Premier League title defence gathers momentum vs. West Ham

MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola wouldn't have needed to look far for an excuse if Manchester City had dropped points in the Premier League this weekend. West Ham United arrived at the Etihad Stadium as the fourth-best team in the league, conquerors of Liverpool not so long ago. Four days after going toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain, Guardiola was again without Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden and could only name eight substitutes, two of whom were goalkeepers. The game was played in blizzard conditions so bad that halftime had to be extended to allow the pitch to be cleared of the snow, while visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski seemed happy to start the time-wasting as early as the first 15 minutes.
MLS
ESPN

Man City conquer snow and West Ham to keep title pressure on Chelsea

Snow may have slowed down proceedings at the Etihad on Sunday but it didn't stop Manchester City from securing a 2-1 win over fellow top four contenders West Ham United. Unlike Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley which was postponed earlier in the day, the match in Manchester went ahead but it was difficult at times to see the pitch through the flurries of snow. The start of the second half was delayed by five minutes as groundstaff sought to clear the pitch.
MLS
Tribal Football

Guardiola delighted as Man City defeat West Ham: Could've been four

Manchester City midfield pair Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandino were on target as Pep Guardiola's Premier League superiority over West Ham continued. City have now won 10 out of 11 top-flight meetings with the Hammers under the Spaniard. In a game played in a snow-storm before half-time, skipper Gundogan provided the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester City v West Ham: Confirmed team news

There's still no Jack Grealish or Phil Foden in today's Manchester City squad. Gabriel Jesus is rewarded for his winner against Paris St-Germain on Wednesday with a start. Aymeric Laporte replaces John Stones in the only other change from that Champions League win. Pep Guardiola has only named eight, rather...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City host West Ham today in a Premier League top-four battle at the Etihad Stadium.Pep Guardiola's side come into the game full of confidence following back-to-back wins in the Premier League before victory over PSG in the Champions League in midweek. City came into the weekend second in the table behind leaders Chelsea, and can ill-afford a slip-up now. FOLLOW LIVE Man City vs West Ham build-up, team news, score and goal updatesThe Hammers had been flying with four wins on the bounce until last weekend's surprise defeat at Wolves, and David Moyes knows it will be a tough...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs West Ham player ratings: Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho beat Lukasz Fabianski to settle snowy contest

Manchester City saw off West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho settling a snowy contest at the Etihad Stadium before Manuel Lanzini’s impressive consolation strike late on.Pep Guardiola’s side enjoyed the majority of possession but had to stay alert throughout, eventually securing the victory and going level on points with Chelsea ahead of the league leaders’ clash with Man United.For West Ham, meanwhile, it was a second straight defeat, following last week’s somewhat surprising loss to Wolves.Nevertheless, David Moyes’ team remained fourth in the Premier League, and they were spared...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs West Ham: Five things we learned as Ilkay Gundogan hits winner in Premier League

Manchester City overcame heavy snow to defeat West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday and move six points clear of the fourth-placed Hammers in the table. West Ham, who knocked City out of the Carabao Cup on penalties last month, made a bright start but the hosts took the lead in the 33rd minute when Riyad Mahrez squared to Ilkay Gundogan for a simple tap-in the back post.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy