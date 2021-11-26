Man City v West Ham: Last time out

Michael Carrick led Manchester United into battle with Chelsea and claims to feel frustrated at having to settle for a 1-1 draw in what may be his only game at the helm. "I don't think it was a penalty at all. They have had a lot of shots David had two saves which we knew before the game he would have to make one or two. Other than that I have felt quite comfortable in the game. Of course we want to be better. I am not getting carried away but I thought we defended well. I cannot fault the boys one bit.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO