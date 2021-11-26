ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easy And Delicious Ethnic Dish Recipes

By Local News Desk
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFy9u_0d7M5TBX00

(Family Features) When tried-and-true family favorites turn stale and boring, digging through cookbooks and sorting through blogs for new recipes may seem far too time-consuming for your busy evenings.

However, a simple ethnic twist in the kitchen can turn bland dinners into exciting meals.

You don’t need a plane ticket to explore international cuisines. Start with a versatile ingredient like rice, one of the most common kitchen staples around the world.

It can transport you to another country in recipes like Korean-inspired Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl with Fried Egg, which provides a savory blend of veggies, basmati rice, soy sauce, sesame oil, and more.

A quick and easy recipe complete in less than 30 minutes, it’s a simple option for exploring new flavors and encouraging kiddos to expand their horizons.

For a spicy take on ethnic cuisine, you can push mealtime over the top with Thai Cashew Chicken Fried Rice, ready to eat in half an hour. Aromatic jasmine rice is cooked to fluffy perfection then cooled before being combined with sauteed chicken, sugar snap peas, and garlic.

The dish gets a kick from a Thai red chili pepper, which offers a moderate to hot level of spice; simply omit if spice isn’t nice for you or your loved ones. Mix in soy sauce and a sprinkle of cashews for a truly traditional Thai flavor.

Ready in just 10 minutes, Success Rice’s no measure, no mess, boil-in-bag options make these recipes and other delicious ethnic staples possible with perfectly fluffy rice and quinoa.

As a foolproof solution for dishes worth savoring, it takes all the guesswork out of making rice and gives home cooks more time to focus on the rest of the recipe and dinner together as a family.

Find more family meal ideas with an ethnic twist at SuccessRice.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9igQ_0d7M5TBX00

Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl With Fried Egg

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

  • 2 bags Success Basmati Rice
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 cup kimchi, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, minced
  • 4 cups baby spinach
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 4 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 4 eggs, fried
  1. Prepare rice according to package directions.
  2. In large wok or skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Stir-fry mushrooms and onions 3-5 minutes, or until softened. Stir in kimchi, garlic and ginger; stir-fry 1-2 minutes, or until well coated.
  3. Stir in rice, spinach, soy sauce and sesame oil. Stir-fry 2-3 minutes, or until spinach starts to wilt and rice is heated through.
  4. Divide rice between four bowls and top each with one fried egg.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rIRh_0d7M5TBX00

Thai Cashew Chicken Fried Rice

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

  • 2 bags Success Jasmine Rice
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed
  • 1/2 pound sugar snap peas, trimmed
  • 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 Thai red chili pepper, thinly sliced (optional)
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup roasted cashews
  1. Prepare rice according to package directions. Let cool completely.
  2. In large wok or skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season chicken with salt. Cook chicken, stirring, 3-5 minutes, or until starting to brown. Stir in sugar snap peas, garlic and chili pepper, if desired. Cook, stirring, 3-5 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and snap peas are tender-crisp.
  3. Stir in rice. Cook 2-3 minutes, stirring to combine. Stir in soy sauce. Cook 2-3 minutes, or until rice is heated through.
  4. Sprinkle with cashews before serving.

