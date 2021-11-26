Reunited & It Feels So Good! UK Couple Reunites Nearly 40 Years Later!

They have no idea where his journey has taken him over the past four months, they only care that Jinks is back home with his family. Jinks, a 3-year-old Australian shepherd, and furbaby of owners Don and Kim Carpus, went missing back in July during a camping trip in Presque Isle County. The couple, from Milan, Michigan, had been camping in the Ocqueoc Falls State Forest Campground when Jinks went missing. Kim even stayed an extra 3 weeks at the campground hoping he would return, but the situation seemed hopeless.
