Teatro Real Announces Multiple Cast Changes for ‘Nabucco’

On Dec. 3, the Polish National Opera will showcase a new production of Puccini’s “La Bohème.”. The production will be directed by Barbara Wysocka who says “La Bohème is a story about great emotions, breakups, and returns, about ruthless destiny and loss. What will be the most important in this staging? The image of the artist community in the landscape of a big city, the theme of illness as the “night side of life” and the story of love that does not always win and sometimes loses to illness and death.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 HOURS AGO