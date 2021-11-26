Teatro Real Announces Multiple Cast Changes for ‘Nabucco’

(Credit: Dominik Odenkirchen) Staatsoper Hamburg has announced the upcoming premiere of Dmitri Tcherniakov’s production of Richard Strauss’ “Elektra.”. The cast includes Violeta Urmana as Klytämnestra, Jennifer Holloway as Chrysothemis, John Daszak as Aegisth, Lauri Vasar as Orest, and Aušriné Stundyté in the title role. The cast is rounded out by Chao Deng, Luminita Andrei, Tahnee Niboro, Thomas Ebenstein, Hubert Kowalczyk, Brigitte Hahn, Marta Świderska, Kady Evanyshyn, Kristina Stanek, Gabriele Rossmanith, and Hellen Kwon. Kent Nagano conducts the Philharmonisches Staatsorchester Hamburg.
Comments / 0