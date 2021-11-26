Meet the Writer; Chef William Hand

Nestled in the Davidsonville countryside is Harvest Thyme Tavern, owned by Chef Rik and Pam Squillari. A third-generation American chef and descendant of Italian immigrants, Rik grew up in a family of chefs and restauranteurs. He attended the Culinary Institute of America, where he met his wife, Pam, whose passion for baking bread and pastry can be traced to the long line of Eastern European bakers in her family. In 2017, they decided to create something of their own, and the idea for Harvest Thyme Tavern was born.
