Claudio Ranieri has tipped Brazilian forward Joao Pedro to develop into a star player for Watford Former Fluminense man Pedro celebrated his maiden Premier League goal last weekend after coming off the bench to help seal a thumping 4-1 win over Manchester United.Hornets boss Ranieri will be forced into an attacking reshuffle away to former club Leicester on Sunday, with the influential Ismaila Sarr ruled out by a knee injury sustained against United.Pedro – who has only made one top-flight start to date following some impressive displays in the Sky Bet Championship last season – is among the alternatives, although...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO