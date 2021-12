The verdict is pretty much unanimous. The Toyota GR Yaris is an absolutely sensational hot hatchback and probably one of the top three vehicles not sold in the United States that we'd choose to come here. Demand is exceeding supply as the combination of that peppy 1.6-liter turbo, manual gearbox, all-wheel drive, and compact size have proved irresistible to many enthusiasts. Well, something even better is on the way from Gazoo Racing in the form of a GR Corolla, expected to come in hatchback form only. Now, thanks to a leaked dealer document posted on Reddit, we know how much power this high-performance Corolla will make.

CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO