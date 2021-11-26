ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Metroid Dread has multiple hidden sequence breaking boss animations

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo it all started last month when folks found this special mechanic for the Kraid boss fight. If you manage to snag bombs before battling it, you can bomb the corner of the room and use a device to zoom into Kraid’s belly button, damaging it. Again, it’s something...

www.destructoid.com

VIDEO GAMES

