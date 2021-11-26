Metroid Dread has multiple hidden sequence breaking boss animations

On Aug. 6, 1986 Nintendo released “Metroid” for the Famicom Disk System, the Japanese version of the Nintendo Entertainment System. It was an action game with an emphasis on exploring the alien-infested planet Zebes as the bounty hunter Samus Aran, with the goal of killing the Mother Brain, the leader of the space pirates. It initially had very little success in Japan, but it started something that would one day get big, becoming one of the namesakes of the Metroidvania genre, sharing its title with Konami’s Castlevania series. Samus’ adventures have been followed for a few decades now, and it appears to finally be hitting its breaking point. Because on Oct. 8 of this year, Nintendo and developer Mercury Steam released “Metroid Dread” – and it has been selling like hotcakes.

