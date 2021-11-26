ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

India's Serum Institute resumes vaccine exports to COVAX

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

NEW DELHI — The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker, resumed exports of coronavirus vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program on Friday after halting most overseas sales in March. The company was to have been COVAX's main supplier, but an explosion of cases in India...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Despite variants, Singapore's COVID-19 strategy on track

SINGAPORE — When Singapore embarked upon its strategy of living with COVID-19, backed by one of the world's leading vaccine programs, the wealthy city-state saw a spike in its rate of infections, leading many to question whether the time was right. But with the numbers now dropping as rapidly as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serum Institute#Gavi#Novavax
TheConversationAU

Wealthy nations starved the developing world of vaccines. Omicron shows the cost of this greed

We don’t yet know how dangerous the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will turn out to be. Early evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants, and the World Health Organization has raised concerns about its potential to spark another global surge in infections. If currently available vaccines continue to protect us from severe disease and death, which seems likely at this stage, vaccinated people in developed countries should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But with a yawning gap between vaccination rates in high- and low-income nations, Omicron could present a major problem for the world. It...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KTLA

More countries report 1st cases of the omicron variant

Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant Tuesday, while new findings indicate the mutant coronavirus was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute disclosed that patient samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23 were […]
WORLD
Reuters

Canadian factory sector defies supply constraints as output climbs

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly slower but still robust pace in November as production accelerated in spite of severe supply bottlenecks, data showed on Wednesday. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to a seasonally adjusted 57.2 in November from...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kabul resumes exports of talc powder, says Afghanistan Industrial Association

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI): Afghanistan's capital Kabul has recently exported 500 tons of talc powder to a number of countries including China, Spain and the UK, said Afghanistan Industrial Association on Monday. "Afghanistan has recently exported talc to Pakistan, Turkey, India, China, Spain, and the UK. Exports have resumed...
ECONOMY
froggyweb.com

COVAX allocates 4.7 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to N.Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) – The global vaccine-sharing network COVAX has set aside 4.73 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 shot for shipment to North Korea, one of the very few countries that haven’t started vaccination, according to its allocation plan. The plan follows an earlier offer for nearly two million doses...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Aviation Week

India Building Defense Technologies To Increase Exports

G. Satheesh Reddy, chairman of India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), discusses how the agency is collaborating with industry and academia to develop advances in quantum technology, photonics, avionics, robotics and more. AW&ST: What are the future priorities of the DRDO... India Building Defense Technologies To Increase Exports is...
INDIA
froggyweb.com

Indian firm Dr. Reddy’s eyes Sputnik vaccine exports after domestic struggle

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is in talks with partners to export domestically made doses of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik, after New Delhi recently approved shipments of other shots, the firm said on Monday. As the main Indian distributor of Sputnik, sold only on the private market,...
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Dialpad India Certified by Great Place to Work Institute

Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its certification as a great workplace by the Great Place to Work Institute, India. The Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized by employees and employers worldwide and is considered the standard for identifying and recognizing great workplace cultures.
BUSINESS
WTAJ

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after […]
WORLD
AFP

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic. The meeting was called by G7 chair Britain, which is among a steadily growing number of countries detecting cases of the heavily mutated new strain. Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic. Several countries have already re-imposed restrictions many had hoped were a thing of the past. "We know we are now in a race against time," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations", she added.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy