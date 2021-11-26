ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Head Coach Profile: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin

By Patrick Conn
 5 days ago
Moving right down the list of head coaches, we have Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss. He just finished his second season with the Rebels. His team saw a complete turnaround from the 2020 campaign, in which they finished with a 5-5 record. He improved his team by five wins.

Kiffin now has Ole Miss looking at a New Years Six bowl game appearance for the first time since 2015. Hiring a former Ole Miss head coach worked out last time around, they did win a national championship.

Let’s take a look at his coaching profile:

Lane Kiffin’s Profile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6oe4_0d7Lwuc300
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Experience

  • Ole Miss head coach (2020-current)
  • Florida Atlantic head coach (2017-19)
  • Alabama OC/QB coach (2014-16)
  • USC head coach (2010-13)
  • Tennessee head coach (2009)
  • Oakland Raiders head coach (2007-08)
  • USC OC/WR coach (2005-06)
  • USC PGC/WR coach (2004)
  • USC WR coach (2002-03)
  • USC TE coach (2001)

Head Coach Record (76-41 Overall)

  • 2017: 11-3 (8-0)
  • 2018: 5-7 (3-5)
  • 2019: 10-3 (7-1)
  • 2020: 5-5 (4-5)
  • 2021: 10-2 (6-2)

Kiffin’s an interesting name for the LSU vacancy. He is coming off the first 10-win regular season in Ole Miss history. Kiffin known for his offensive prowess turned an under-recruited quarterback into one of the top passers heading into the 2022 NFL draft. A position that the Tigers have struggled with in recent years outside of the two-year Joe Burrow era.

As we noted in our Lincoln Riley profile, the key 2022 recruit is Walker Howard. The talented Louisiana product would also do well under the guidance of Kiffin. The question is would he come to the Bayou after he watched his friend Ed Orgeron get run out of town just two years after winning a national championship?

Kiffin knows this is a business and I doubt that would deter him. He checks the box under “big fish.”

