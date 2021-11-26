ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Buy: Johnson & Johnson or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

By (James Brumley)
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have lagged the broad market since last year's low, but they've been outright poor performers since peaking in August of this year. The stock is down 10% for the past three months, and back within sight of multi-week lows hit in early...

Investor's Business Daily

11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $313,806 In 11 Months

The S&P 500 took a breather in November, but it was still possible to pile even bigger gains to your already impressive pile this year. Huge November gains in leading stocks like Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped make up for the S&P 500's 0.8% fall in the month.
MarketWatch

Apple stock sticks out as it jumps into record territory while the Dow and the rest of its components drop

Shares of Apple Inc. stuck out like a sore thumb Tuesday, as they rallied 2.0% toward a record close in afternoon trading, to be the only one of 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components to be gaining ground. Meanwhile, the Dow tumbled 635 points, or 1.8%, and was now 5.3% below its Nov. 8 record close of 36,432.22. Apple's stock has run up 9.1% in November, the biggest monthly gain since it rallied 9.9% in June, and compared with the Dow's monthly decline of 3.7%. Apple's stock is the best Dow performer this month, and one of just five Dow stocks that have gained ground in November, with Home Depot Inc.'s stock second best with an 8.5% monthly gain. Meanwhile, Merck & Co. Inc.'s stock was the Dow's worst monthly performer with a 15.5% tumble.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 1.53% to $3,507.07 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Amazon.com Inc. closed $266.01 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 2.46% to $44.47 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.22 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
KXLY

Better Buy: Netflix Stock or Every Nasdaq Stock?

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is one of the tech giants that has carried the stock market since the pandemic started, but it might not be the best option for growth investors. You might be able to get just as much growth with substantially less risk by owning the entire Nasdaq 100 index.
Herald & Review

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street's losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, erasing its gains from a day earlier....
MarketWatch

Dow Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. share losses contribute to Dow's 613-point drop

Shares of Dow Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc. are trading lower Tuesday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 613 points, or 1.7%, lower, as shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Dow Inc.'s shares are down $2.10, or 3.7%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are down $10.93, or 3.7%, combining for an approximately 86-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express (AXP) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and Cisco (CSCO) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.68% higher to $1,144.76 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $98.73 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Globant will continue to ride high on increasing demand for digitization in the global economy. XPeng has positioned itself as one of the best-performing Chinese EV players, despite supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages. Finding hyper-growth stocks with reasonable share price volatility is not an easy task. But we can...
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 230 points, Nasdaq rallies nearly 2% Monday, as stock market recovers a portion of Friday's omicron-led selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday staged a partial recovery from Friday's omicron-related selloff to end higher, as President Joe Biden told Americans the fight against the omicron variant of coronavirus won't involve "shutdowns or lockdowns." The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.7% to 35,136, the S&P 500 index ended with a 1.3% gain to 4,655, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.9% to 15,782; but large-capitalization stocks powered the rise of the index, with the Nasdaq-100 index climbing 2.3%. All closing levels are on a preliminary basisd. In corporate news, Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey on Monday announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the social-media platform effective immediately and would be succeeded by the company's chief technology officer Parag Agrawal. Dorsey also is the CEO of payment processor Square Inc. . Shares of Twitter ended down 2.7% while Square's shares gained 0.4%. Dorsey is seen as a big fan of digital currencies such as bitcoin . In economic news, pending home sales rose 7.5% in October, compared with September, the National Association of Realtors reported Monday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had projected a 0.7% increase for pending home sales in October.
