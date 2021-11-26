ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Cold & Sunny Black Friday

wevv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinds will gust as high 35 MPH through the afternoon....

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

How worried should we be about Omicron, the new coronavirus variant?

(CNN) — Since South African authorities announced the arrival of a new coronavirus variant that contains an unusually large number of mutations, countries around the world have mobilized by putting into place travel restrictions and precautionary measures. There is much that's still unknown about this variant, Omicron. While scientists are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
City
Black Township, IN
The Associated Press

Putin demands NATO guarantees not to expand eastward

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees that would preclude any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near Russia’s borders. Putin’s statement came amid Ukrainian and Western worries about an alleged plan by Moscow to invade Ukraine. Russian diplomats countered them...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Madisonville#Cold Sunny Black Friday
The Hill

FDA advisers narrowly endorse Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill

An advisory group for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has voted to recommend Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill for infected adults at high risk for severe coronavirus illness, hospitalization or death. The panel narrowly endorsed Merck’s five-day oral treatment in a 13-10 vote on Tuesday. The advisers recommended the FDA...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy