ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa

Brazil to shut its borders to six African countries

By Gram Slattery, Pedro Fonseca
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vke6V_0d7Lv4Cf00

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil will shut its borders to travelers arriving from six southern African countries, the chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday, the latest in a slew of major nations to announce restrictions meant to combat the newly identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"Brazil will close its aerial border to six countries in Africa due to the new coronavirus variant," Chief of Staff Ciro Nogueira wrote in a Twitter post. "We're going to protect Brazilians in this new phase of the pandemic in this country. The official notice will be published tomorrow and will be going into effect on Monday."

The six countries are: South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe, he said in another Twitter post.

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa had recommended earlier on Friday that travel be restricted from some African countries due to the detection of the new COVID-19 variant.

The European Union and several countries, including Britain and the United States, have also announced tightened border controls as researchers investigate whether the new mutation is vaccine-resistant.

Brazil's Health Ministry said in note earlier on Friday that the new B.1.1.529 variant poses a potential future threat, but that its epidemiological impact was unclear.

Bolsonaro told journalists earlier in the day he was considering taking measures related to the variant but continued to emphasize that he was against severe restrictions.

"Brazil can't handle another lockdown. There's no use getting terrified," he said after a military event in Rio de Janeiro. "I'm going to take rational measures."

The World Health Organization has cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions due to the variant, recommending instead a "risk-based and scientific approach."

In its technical note, Anvisa said that foreigners who have been to at least one of the six African countries cited in the prior 14 days should not be allowed to land in Brazil, while Brazilians arriving from those nations should be required to quarantine.

The news of the variant hammered travel stocks in Brazil throughout Friday.

Reporting by Gram Slattery and Pedro Fonseca Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Simoes and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo and Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia Editing by Leslie Adler Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Gram Slattery Editing by Brad Haynes and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Reuters

Brazil orange juice producer Cutrale suspends US exports-report

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian orange juice producer Cutrale has suspended exports of orange juice concentrate from Brazil to the United States, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday, as a new tax on exports has eroded its profits. TheBrazilian tax on exported juice concentrate has impacted the...
AGRICULTURE
KTLA

World on alert as UK reports cases of omicron COVID-19 variant

The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after finding two cases. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Israel becomes first country to shut borders completely over fears of new variant

Israel has become the first country in the world to shut its borders completely over fears of the new omicron coronavirus variant.Prime minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the ban on foreigners entering the country would last 14 days.“Restrictions on the country’s borders is not an easy step, but it’s a temporary and necessary step,” his office said in a statement. “The entry of foreign nationals into Israel is banned except for cases approved by a special committee,” it added.Authorities said the travel ban will come into effect at midnight on Sunday.They said the country was red listing travel...
WORLD
The Independent

Red list: What the ban on six Southern African countries means for travellers

In a repeat of the events of last winter, the UK government has responded to an alert about a new variant of concern by putting a flight ban on South Africa – and adding the country, and five neighbours, to the “red list”. British and Irish citizens or residents arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe after 4am on Sunday 29 November will be required to book and pay for a UK government-approved hotel quarantine facility for 10 days.Anyone else who has been in those six countries in the past 10 days will be denied entry...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Countries#African Nations#Rio De Janeiro#Omicron#Brazilians#The European Union#Health Ministry
AFP

Brazil burns boats in crackdown on wildcat Amazon gold miners

Brazilian authorities burned more than 60 river-dredging boats in a crackdown on wildcat miners drawn to a major Amazon tributary by rumors of a gold find, the government and Greenpeace said Sunday. Justice Minister Anderson Torres said 69 vessels were destroyed Saturday, and he published photos and video of them on fire on the banks of the Madeira River. "Minister, congratulations on the operation," right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro tweeted. At least 300 dredging boats lined up side-by-side on the Madeira last week following rumors that gold had been discovered.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Hundreds Of Dredging Rafts Illegally Mining For Gold On The Madeira River

AUTAZES, Brazil, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Hundreds of dredging rafts operated by illegal miners have gathered in a gold rush on the Madeira River, a major tributary of the Amazon, floating hundreds of miles as state and federal authorities dispute who is responsible for stopping them. The flotilla of rafts...
METAL MINING
caribbeantoday.com

Guyana Eases COVID Border Restrictions With Brazil

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Guyana government Tuesday announced a revision to the national emergency coronavirus (COVID-19) measures to allow for the Guyana/Brazil border crossing to be opened from Mondays to Fridays. The Takutu Bridge had been closed for more than a year and flights between the countries were also halted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
South Africa
Country
Brazil
The Associated Press

Big flotilla of illegal gold miners splits up in Brazil

ON THE RIO MADEIRA, Brazil (AP) — Hundreds of barges of illegal miners dredging for gold were navigating along the Madeira River in the Brazilian Amazon on Friday, and researchers said they posed a threat of pollution — including toxic mercury — for the broader environment. The barges were spotted...
WORLD
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

UK suspends flights to six African countries as new COVID variant emerges

London [UK], November 26 (ANI): UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Thursday announced a temporary suspension of flights from six countries after reports emerged that a new COVID variant with more than 30 mutations is spreading in South Africa. It comes as Variant B.1.1.529 is declared a Variant under Investigation...
WORLD
Reuters

COVID-19: Japan tightens border controls for arrivals from six countries

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Japan will tighten border controls for people arriving from six African nations from midnight (1500 GMT on Friday) after a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa. Those arriving from South Africa, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana and Lesotho will be required...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Australia slams its borders shut to Omicron-hit countries in Africa as returning Aussies will go into quarantine in bid to keep the new super-infectious variant out of the country

Australia has joined Europe and the United States and closed its borders to nine countries in southern Africa in a bid to prevent the new highly-infectious Covid strain 'Omicron' from entering the country. Health minister Greg Hunt announced on Saturday that five changes would be immediately implemented to flights from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fears new Covid super-variant Omicron is ALREADY in Australia after a positive case returned from South Africa as authorities race to identify the strain and shut borders to infected countries

The highly-infectious new Covid strain 'Omnicron' may have already arrived in Australia via a repatriation flight from South Africa, health officials fear. Health Minister Greg Hunt on Saturday announced Australia would be joining Europe and the US in closing its borders to nine southern African countries in an attempt to stop the new variant from entering the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Canada Now Shuts Down Travel to South African Countries Due to Omicron

Public health authorities in South Africa have confirmed that a new COVID-19 variant of concern (B.1.1.529) has been detected in that country. Over the past 24 hours, this variant – named Omicron by the World Health Organization — has also been detected in other countries. At this time, the variant has not been detected in Canada.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy