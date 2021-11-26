ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate & Learn About Hanukkah – The Festival of Lights!

Cover picture for the articleHanukkah, the eight-day “festival of lights” celebrated by Jewish people around the world, commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. This year the first night of Hanukkah is on Sunday, November 28. Over the centuries, Hanukkah has taken on different meanings for those who light their lamps...

The Independent

Hanukkah 2021: When does the Jewish festival start and what’s the meaning behind it?

Despite not being mentioned in the Torah, Hanukkah is one of the most highly anticipated and joyous Jewish festivals of the entire year.The “Festival of Lights” tells the story of the Maccabees, an army of rebels in Israel who revolted against the Seleucid Greek King Antiochus, who was trying to kill all the Jewish people.While the exact historical truth of the series of events that led to the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem is a topic of debate, every year Jews around the world celebrate the victory of the Maccabees over their oppressors and the miracle of the temple’s...
WGAU

Happy Hanukkah: 8 things to know about the Festival of Lights

Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of lights, begins Sunday at sundown and runs through sundown on Dec. 6. “Hanukkah” means “dedication” in Hebrew, and there are many traditions associated with the holiday. Here are eight fun facts:. When is Hanukkah?. Hanukkah begins on the eve of the 25th day of...
downtownny.com

Ring In The Festival Of Lights At The Seaport’s Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

It’s hard to believe that Hanukkah is just around the corner — maybe it’s the, uh, 70-degree November weather? — but the first night is coming up fast. The Jewish Festival of Lights begins on the evening of Sunday, November 28, and to celebrate, The Seaport is hosting a Menorah Lighting, complete with family activities and holiday treats.
reviewjournal.com

Celebrate Hanukkah in Las Vegas with parties, food and menorah lightings

The first night of Hanukkah begins at sundown on Nov. 28. The eight-day Jewish “festival of lights” usually falls in late-November or mid-December. This year, Hanukkah menorahs will be lit soon after Thanksgiving dinners and Black Friday shopping. Hanukkah is commonly celebrated with gift exchanges, traditional foods such as latkes...
107 JAMZ

Moody Gardens Celebrates Festival Of Lights 20th Anniversary

It's finally happening! As the pandemic dwindles to its lowest cases in nearly a year, Moody Gardens welcomes everyone back to celebrate the holidays. Just in time for their Festival of Lights 20th Anniversary Santa will jump out of the North Pole jet and parachute down to Moody Gardens to begin the holiday season. Starting this Saturday November 20th through January 1st come out for live entertainment, great food and much more! Plus, watch Santa flip the giant switch to begin the 2021 Festival of Lights Celebration.
Chicago Defender

ABC 7 Celebrates the Mag Mile Lights Festival

The magic of the holidays, Chicago style, is captured once again for viewers around the country with musical performances, beloved Walt Disney World® characters, and dazzling fireworks, as more than a million twinkling Michigan Avenue lights set the stage for the holiday season and the broadcast of the spectacular 30th annual BMO Harris Bank “Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.” ABC 7 Eyewitness News anchors Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky will serve as co-hosts of the broadcast with ABC 7’s “Windy City Weekend” hosts Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini capturing the magic from the street, Sunday, Nov. 21, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on ABC 7 Chicago. Encore broadcasts of America’s largest evening parade will air Saturday, Dec. 11, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 25, from 8:00-9:00 a.m. on ABC 7. “The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival” will be streamed on the ABC 7 Chicago News app and abc7chicago.com as well as ABC 7’s connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Apartment Therapy

12 Hanukkah Decor Finds for Celebrating the Festival of Lights In Style, Starting at Just $15

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. During the holiday season, Christmas decor tends to take center stage, but Hanukkah deserves its time in the spotlight, too. After all, one of the best things about the festival of lights is that the celebration goes on for eight nights! That’s plenty of time to add festive Hanukkah touches throughout your home if you celebrate.
Duxbury Clipper

Festival of Lights to celebrate the holiday season

Duxbury Rotary will host its annual holiday lighting event Nov. 28 on the Town Green on Washington Street. In recognition of the many faiths practiced by our community a menorah (Nov. 28 is the first night of Hanukkah) and candles to celebrate the lives of loved ones who passed away this year have been added. Celebration candles can be purchased at www.duxburyrotary.com. Proceeds from candle sales will support Rotary’s work, including the Good Neighbor Fund, which helps individuals and families ...
Voice of OC

Hanukkah Festivities Across OC: Menorah Lightings, Spin the Dreidel and More

The prominent Jewish holiday known as Hanukkah, or Chanukah, officially begins on the night of Nov. 28 this year, followed by eight nights of traditional activities such as lighting the menorah, spinning the dreidel and more until Dec. 6. At various in-person events around Orange County, folks are invited to celebrate Hanukkah’s rich history and customs with menorah lightings, doughnut parties and festive music.
WKRC

Local school celebrates Hanukkah with drive-through lights display

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WRKC) – Sunday marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah. At Rockwern Academy, there’s a new way to celebrate, a drive-through Hanukkah lights display. Blue and white lights line the parking lot transforming it into a drive-through lights display. “We love all the lights it’s been...
culturemap.com

Hanukkah Film Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Hanukkah Film Festival will celebrate the Hanukkah season with eight nights of exclusive, award-winning new films. The Austin Jewish Film Festival is joining with film festivals, synagogues, and Jewish organizations across the U.S. and Canada in partnership with Menemsha Films in this new holiday celebration.
NBCMontana

Hanukkah events planned for Jewish Festival of Lights

MISSOULA, Mont. — The eight-day Jewish celebration of Hanukkah begins just after sunset on Nov. 28. Known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C. Chabad Jewish Center Missoula announced two outdoor events coming up in Hamilton and...
MISSOULA, MT

