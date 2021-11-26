Celebrate & Learn About Hanukkah – The Festival of Lights!

The magic of the holidays, Chicago style, is captured once again for viewers around the country with musical performances, beloved Walt Disney World® characters, and dazzling fireworks, as more than a million twinkling Michigan Avenue lights set the stage for the holiday season and the broadcast of the spectacular 30th annual BMO Harris Bank “Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.” ABC 7 Eyewitness News anchors Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky will serve as co-hosts of the broadcast with ABC 7’s “Windy City Weekend” hosts Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini capturing the magic from the street, Sunday, Nov. 21, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on ABC 7 Chicago. Encore broadcasts of America’s largest evening parade will air Saturday, Dec. 11, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 25, from 8:00-9:00 a.m. on ABC 7. “The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival” will be streamed on the ABC 7 Chicago News app and abc7chicago.com as well as ABC 7’s connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
