Thomas Tuchel Provides Ben Chilwell Injury Update After ACL Injury

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on the condition of Ben Chilwell after he suffered a 'partial injury' to his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 24-year-old suffered a blow in their 4-0 win over Juventus as he was forced off, and scans showed an ACL injury which will leave him out for the remainder of the year.

Chilwell may require surgery but a decision won't be rushed and will be made in the New Year.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Tuchel spoke for the first time since the scans and confirmed all eyes are on the next six weeks as to whether or not Chilwell will need surgery.

Chelsea are staying positive over the defender's injury and hope he will be back on the pitch this season.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Ben is out," said the Chelsea boss ahead of the clash against Manchester United. "He has a partial injury of his ACL. The decision is to treat it conservatively. The next six weeks will tell the story if he makes it and will be fully available after the six weeks hopefully or needs the surgery after that."

He added: “I only care now about the six weeks. We are very positive because the first reaction of his body is positive. Hopefully it stays like this. The full focus from everybody is to the next six weeks to bring him back to the pitch and make him play. This is the decision after all the examinations. This is a very responsible decision, no rush or pressure. This is the reasonable way to do this. The focus is now on the next six weeks.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“We need to talk about it again in six weeks, maybe we don’t because everything is fine. This would be the best case, then there is a worse case and some shades of grey in between. We have to wait. It doesn’t help if we now speak about worst case scenarios because there is a best case scenario. The decision is made, the next weeks will give direction. If there are updates we will give you updates but this is what we have now.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube