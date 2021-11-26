Report: Chelsea Make 'Breakthrough' in Andreas Christensen Contract Talks

Chelsea have made a breakthrough in talks with defender Andreas Christensen over a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The Dane's current deal expires at the end of the season and as things stand he'd be allowed to talk to foreign clubs from January regarding a free transfer.

But Chelsea have now made a breakthrough in contract talks according to Football Insider.

This comes after reports that contract talks had broken down due to the Danish defender feeling undervalued at Chelsea.

It is believed that negotiations had stopped as the defender's camp wished to reduce the number of years on the deal from five down to three.

However, other reports suggested that talks had resumed as Christensen wishes to stay at the club.

And now, Football Insider's sources state that the defender is close to agreeing a new deal.

When recently discussing his contract, Christensen provided a positive update.

“I do not know why everyone thinks it is a bad situation. I’m still happy and I enjoy playing football," he said.

“Yes (Chelsea will have an interest in securing their player), but on the other hand, they also have a player who right now enjoys playing football and the coach shows him confidence. There is no bad relationship, there is nothing.”

Chelsea will be hoping to announce an extension soon as Christensen has proven to be a key part of Thomas Tuchel's impressive defence.

