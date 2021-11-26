Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Manchester United in the Premier League.

Chelsea host Michael Carrick's side at Stamford Bridge looking to extend their unbeaten run to ten games in all competitions.

United are under Carrick's tutelage, with it expected to be his last game before Ralf Rangnick takes interim charge until the end of the season.

IMAGO / News Images

The hosts have injury concerns after Chilwell suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Juventus in midweek.

Tuchel delivered the bad news in his pre-match press conference.

"Ben is out," said Tuchel." He has a partial injury of his ACL. The decision is to treat it conservatively. The next six weeks will tell the story if he makes it and will be fully available after the six weeks hopefully or needs the surgery after that."

Mateo Kovacic remains out, while N'Golo Kante is expected to be out for some days. Romelu Lukaku could return, but the possibility of him starting is 'not very high'.

Tuchel added: "Kova is still out for the game on Sunday. N’Golo twisted his knee a little bit and feels quite better since the game. Seems like he will be out for some days. It is a matter of days, one week maybe. We still have a little bit of hope but almost a miracle if he makes it so we think about a week."

On Lukaku, he added: "The possibility that he starts is not very high because we cannot be sure what happens in between matches.

