Exela Technologies, Inc. announced that it has further extended the early tender time and has extended the expiration time, in each case, from 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 24, 2021 (the “Original Tender Time”) until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 1, 2021 (the “Extended Tender Time”), with respect to the previously announced exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) by certain of its subsidiaries (the “Issuers”) for Old Notes as described in the Offering Memorandum and the Offering Memorandum Supplement No. 1 (each as defined below). The Exchange Offer continues in full force and effect, except additional protections will be added to the New Notes (as defined below) for the benefit of investors which are set forth in the Offering Memorandum Supplement No. 2 (as defined below) being distributed on November 26, 2021.

