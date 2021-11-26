ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital driver’s licenses are coming soon for Iowa motorists

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa motorists will soon have the option of keeping their driver’s license on their phones. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that state officials have begun a pilot project to make digital driver’s licenses, or “mobile IDs,” available for download via smartphone apps sometime in 2022.

Iowa plans to test devices equipped with digital versions through December, with about 100 state Department of Transportation employees expected to enlist by spring as a test group.

The mobile ID will be optional and motorists will still be expected to carry hard-copy licenses.

