Dark money organization may have helped Biden win

milwaukeesun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shadowy non-profit known as the Voter Participation Center reportedly spent over $100 million ahead of the 2020 presidential election to attract hundreds of thousands of votes from those considered likely to support Joe Biden. The Washington-based group raised $85 million and spent an even larger amount delivering millions...

www.milwaukeesun.com

TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
Business Insider

Democrats can't win elections and can't govern, so stop supporting them and send your money somewhere that will actually help

Americans keep supporting Democrats, who keep capitulating to conservatives. The party will only change when Democrats realize their base won't support them. Giving up on mainstream Democrats frees up money for more effective political work. P.E. Moskowitz is an author, runs the capitalism and psychology newsletter Mental Hellth, and is...
Washington Post

How Biden and Trump actually compare on coronavirus deaths

The United States passed yet another grim coronavirus milestone n November: We have now seen more deaths from the virus in 2021 than we did in all of 2020 — despite the advent of vaccines. Naturally, this has led to plenty of partisan politicking, with conservatives and Republicans using it...
Forbes

So Far, Biden Leads All Presidents In Market Performance

So far, Joe Biden leads all U.S. Presidents in stock-market performance. We’re in the early days, of course; Biden hasn’t served a full year yet. And the market slide on November 26, if sustained, could change the numbers rapidly. But through November 26, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index has advanced 20.74% under Biden (including dividends). Annualize that and you get a 24.84% rate of return.
Washington Post

Panicked Democrats are ready to shove Biden aside. Again.

Ten months into President Biden’s term, panicky Democrats have already begun to speculate on who might take his place on the ticket in 2024, despite Biden’s assurances that he intends to stand for reelection. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. A Post story last weekend contained...
Vanity Fair

Trump’s Capacity to Steal the 2024 Election Is Only Growing

Ahead of his likely reelection run in 2024, Donald Trump is building an infrastructure for insurrection. The “fraud” cries on social media, the desperate begging of administrators to “find” votes for him, the blustery calls for his supporters to “fight” for him—all that may be so last year. Now, he and his allies are trying to lay the foundation to allow him to undermine democracy without resorting to such overt measures.
Virginia Mercury

Why Biden’s approval ratings have sunk

By Clodagh Harrington, De Montfort University Ten months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s poll numbers are, by any measure, lukewarm. According to the latest figures, taken on Nov. 24, only 43 percent of Americans approve of his performance in office, while a majority think he is not doing a good job. In a week when […] The post Why Biden’s approval ratings have sunk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Washington Examiner

Candidate Joe Biden thinks President Joe Biden is a racist xenophobe

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Friday that instituted a travel ban beginning Monday. Just call it Biden's African travel ban. The ban will restrict noncitizens from entering the United States from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, according to the proclamation . When...
Nevada Current

How paid leave, immigration could get left behind in Biden’s social policy bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON-Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill. But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better measure […] The post How paid leave, immigration could get left behind in Biden’s social policy bill appeared first on Nevada Current.
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
