Macron Slams 'Not Serious' Johnson After Migrant Tragedy

By Adam PLOWRIGHT, Stuart WILLIAMS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench President Emmanuel Macron hit out at British Prime Boris Johnson on Friday over a tweeted letter, accusing him of being "not serious" after 27 migrants died crossing the Channel. Johnson sparked fury in France after writing a private letter to Macron on Thursday evening proposing five ways to...

