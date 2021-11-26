Macron Slams 'Not Serious' Johnson After Migrant Tragedy

Guernsey on Wednesday issued fishing licences to 40 European Union boats, in the latest move over post-Brexit access rights that has seen Paris and London at loggerheads and blockades threatened. Some 58 vessels sent applications, together with positional and catch data, of which 40 -- all registered in either Brittany or Normandy -- were approved, with another three to be issued later, Guernsey authorities said. France is angry that Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters after Brexit. Under a deal agreed by London and Brussels late last year, European fishing vessels can continue to ply UK waters if they apply for new licences and can prove they operated there in the past.

