Why BCS Alabama? Subscribe today!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA — The On3 brand and audience are growing every single day, and that includes the community over here at BCS Alabama. In fact, there’s never been a better time to subscribe to our fansite than right now.

Quarterback Bryce Young remains squarely in the Heisman mix after proving to be the next great Alabama signal-caller. Plus, the team is only two wins away from yet another potential College Football Playoff appearance under coach Nick Saban.

With Black Friday now upon us, we’ve got a deal going that you won’t want to miss. Today through Cyber Monday, you’ll get an entire one-year subscription for 50% off, dropping from $99.99 to $49.99.

Here are a few of the many reasons why you should join TODAY!

Reasons To Join BCS Alabama

Breaking News – Need the latest information out of Tuscaloosa? We’re on top of it at BCS Alabama, from new commitments to team injuries, press conferences and everything else in between.

Takeaways and Analysis – Within seconds following every Alabama game, you’ll get instant reactions from team writer Clint Lamb over at Bama On3. Clint shares his thoughts, any injury updates and an in-depth breakdown of what took place.

Jimmy’s Message Board Posts – Longtime Tide fan Jimmy Stein is our Alabama Expert & Community Director who is constantly creating and updating insightful posts on our message boards. Everybody knows and loves Jimmy!

Insider Recruiting Notes – National recruiting reporters Chad Simmons, Jeremy Crabtree and others travel the country to help bring you the most comprehensive Alabama recruiting coverage you can find.

Growing Community – Despite being a relatively new site, the BCS Alabama message board already includes fantastic, engaging members who aren’t afraid to dive deep into the conversation about any and all things Alabama athletics.

The Bama On3 Show – Here at BCS Alabama, the conversations also come in podcast form. Clint Lamb and Jimmy Stein team up to provide insight on the team, recruiting updates and more. You’ll get weekly mailbag episodes, game previews and reviews and a whole lot more.

The Price – Finally, and we can’t emphasize this enough, there’s no better deal offered currently when it comes to getting to your news with our latest promo. And it’ll be gone soon! Become an early adopter, build the community the way you want it, and let’s have some fun talking about the Tide!

Are you subscribed yet?

Ready to get all your latest Alabama sports news in one place? Become a member of BCS Alabama today! With your BCS Alabama/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings-on in Tuscaloosa, but you’ll be able to peruse other fansites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Crimson Tide, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@BamaOn3) and on Facebook for all the Alabama news you need now!