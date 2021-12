Nissan has been making mass-produced electric cars as long or longer than any other major manufacturer, most of them various iterations of the LEAF. Now it is gearing up to bring its long awaited Ariya electric SUV to market. The Ariya will be available in 4 trim levels — three of them with a single motor powering the front wheels. If you want one with dual motors and all-wheel drive, you need to go with the full zoot, top of the line Platinum+ e-4ORCE [a stupid name that may have been dreamed up by the marketing department after an all night sake party].

