Georgia-Georgia Tech: Matchups and Players to Watch

By Palmer Thombs about 7 hours
 5 days ago
Shaelyn Carroll/DawgsHQ

DawgsHQ takes a look at a couple of key players for this weekend's rivalry game between Georgia and Georgia Tech.

AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
State
Georgia State
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Bo Nix addresses rumors on future with Auburn football

With his season over and Auburn likely headed to a mid-level bowl game after going 6-6 in the regular season, Tigers fans are understandably beginning to look ahead to next season. At the center of that debate is quarterback play and whether junior quarterback Bo Nix will return for another...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Transfer News

Ohio State’s quarterback room is overcrowded. The Buckeyes have multiple five-star quarterbacks on the roster – and they’re not even playing. Ohio State’s starter, C.J. Stroud, is a redshirt freshman four-star. He’s played well enough to get into Heisman Trophy contention, so it’s tough to see him giving up the job anytime soon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Former Michigan Player ‘Shocked’ By Ohio State Fans

Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart provides update on Georgia WR George Pickens, 2 other key players ahead of Georgia Tech game

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Georgia wraps up its regular season on Saturday as it resumes its longtime series with Georgia Tech in Atlanta, its final tuneup before the SEC Championship Game vs. Alabama on Dec. 4. The 2 teams didn’t play last year due to the pandemic but are set to meet on the gridiron once more as the Bulldogs will look to make it 4 wins in a row against the Yellow Jackets.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Texas wide receiver enters transfer portal

Texas wide receiver Al’Vonte Woodard has entered the transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Woodard, a redshirt junior, was a four-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class via On3 Consensus, and the Houston native opted to stay in state with his commitment to Texas. Woodard is in his fourth year at Texas and only has one year of eligibility remaining.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes Will Anderson's Heisman Trophy case

The Heisman Trophy has not been awarded to a defensive player since 1997, when Michigan’s Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson earned the distinction, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban doesn’t think that should derail Will Anderson‘s case. Anderson, a sophomore linebacker from Hampton, Georgia has quickly burst onto the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

