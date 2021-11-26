Georgia-Georgia Tech: Matchups and Players to Watch

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Georgia wraps up its regular season on Saturday as it resumes its longtime series with Georgia Tech in Atlanta, its final tuneup before the SEC Championship Game vs. Alabama on Dec. 4. The 2 teams didn’t play last year due to the pandemic but are set to meet on the gridiron once more as the Bulldogs will look to make it 4 wins in a row against the Yellow Jackets.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO