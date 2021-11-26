Palestine Community Theater presents "Elf: The Musical:

COURTESY PHOTO

This holiday season, the Palestine Community Theater will spread Christmas cheer with "Elf: The Musical."

Performances, sponsored by Mary Alice Largent, will be December 10-12 and December 17-19. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

A complimentary reception is set for 6:30 p.m. on opening night, Friday, Dec. 10.

According to Director Chaundra DaNtin, the storyline is similar to the 2003 New Line Cinema film with Will Ferrell that follows Buddy the Elf.

Buddy is an orphan in the big city who climbed into Santa's sack one Christmas and was taken back to the North Pole accidentally.

Buddy was taken in by the elves and raised as one of their own. When he learns the truth of his human nature, he sets out on an adventure to find his family in the Big Apple.

In the process, he "finds" himself, helps his father move off the Naughty List and gets all of New York back to believing in Santa and the Christmas season.

The movie was written by David Berenbaum and directed by Jon Favreau. This musical version has a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

Larry Weber has been cast as “Buddy” with Tom White playing Walter Hobs and Dantin playing his wife, Emily. Shannen McClelland will play Buddy’s love interest, Jovie.

“The music for this one is so fun, and we have some amazing vocalists,” Dantin said. “I am so excited, as are they.”

Dantin said this show was actually brought to the play selection committee by a member of the community. This citizen and the committee agreed it could be a great show for our group.

One of Dantin's biggest concerns with directing this show was having enough cast members at Christmas, especially enough men. However, they were able to garner a cast of over 30 people with a good mix of PCT veterans and new faces.

"I think we made theater history because I had more men at auditions than women," Dantin said. "It was so momentous I even took a picture.”

Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets at the door will be $17 for adults and $12 for children. Tickets are available now at www.PCTboxoffice.com.