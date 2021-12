There aren’t many family-friendly first-person shooter games on the market – but NERF Legends is now available to add one that can be enjoyed by anyone in the family. Players will be able to choose from a wide variety of playable characters as they go to battle with a slew of robot foes and their bosses. The futuristic sci-fi setting allows it to stand out for a family-friendly game and users will be able to enjoy 15 authentic NERF blasters while also being able to tailor their look to match their style.

