My roots are on a small farm in north-central Kansas. But my parents became casualties of the drought that gripped the Midwest from the early-to-mid 1950s (following the devastating flood of 1951). An additional influence was that my parents did not have the opportunities for education that are considered typical (for example, my father had a sixth-grade education in a German-language-based parochial school setting). Despite that, my parents revered public education. Those circumstances and sentiment laid the educational foundation for my one sibling and me, and ultimately the foundation for our careers.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO