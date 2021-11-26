ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payments firm Klarna’s Jan-Sep losses grow on soured credits

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Losses for Swedish payments firm Klarna deepened in the year to the end of September, while transactions using its platform jumped in the final three months of the period, results published on Friday showed. Operating...

MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

GlobalFoundries posts 56% rise in quarterly sales on booming chip demand

(Reuters) – GlobalFoundries posted a 56% rise in revenue on Tuesday, in its first earnings update after going public in October, as the global semiconductor shortage drives companies to secure supplies of chips used in everything from cars to mobile phones. The company makes silicon wafers for chip designers, such...
MARKETS
kdal610.com

Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) – Salesforce.com Inc on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on strong demand for its cloud-based software as more companies started to digitalize their operations. The company’s revenue rose 27% to $6.86 in the quarter ended Oct. 31, beating analysts’ estimate of $6.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kfgo.com

Klarna CEO wary of investor shortsightedness as firm eyes future public listing

(Reuters) – The CEO of Swedish payments firm Klarna said he is wary of the short-term focus of public markets and the tendency of some activist hedge funds to dictate corporate direction while lacking deep industry knowledge, but told Reuters that his firm plans to go public eventually. Klarna https://www.reuters.com/markets/funds/payments-firm-klarnas-jan-sep-losses-grow-soured-credits-2021-11-26,...
JACK DORSEY
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth calls for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion for 2022

UnitedHealth Group Inc. late Monday said it expects 2021 revenue of around $287 billion, and per-share adjusted earnings between $18.75 and $18.90 per share. The company also unveiled its 2022 outlook, calling for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion, and adjusted per-share earnings between $21.10 and $21.60. Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $23 billion to $24 billion next year, the health-care company said. UnitedHealth's 2021 guidance broadly meets FactSet consensus. The adjusted EPS outlook range for 2022, however, is slightly below expectations, with the 2022 sales outlook above consensus around $311 million, according to FactSet. Shares of UnitedHealth fell 0.4% in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day up 2.8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Softbank#Stockholm#Reuters#Swedish#Sequoia Capital#Northzone
kdal610.com

Goldman Sachs introduces new employee benefits – source

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday introduced a slew of benefits for its employees, as it attempts to ease the strain on its workers and woo talent. The bank is increasing its retirement fund, matching contributions for U.S. employees to 6% of total compensation, a jump of 2%, according to a person familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

JPMorgan to back KKR’s 45 billion euro financing in TIM deal -paper

MILAN (Reuters) – U.S. fund KKR’s proposal to buy Telecom Italia (TIM) includes a letter of commitment by JPMorgan to support the 45 billion euros ($51 billion) financing needed for the deal, Italian daily Il Messaggero reported. JPMorgan said in the letter it was ready to lift its commitment above...
BUSINESS
