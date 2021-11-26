ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudanese politicians detained in coup start hunger strike

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Several Sudanese political figures arrested since a coup last month have started a hunger strike in protest at their continued detention, the coalition they were part of said on Friday. An army takeover on Oct. 25 halted a power sharing deal between the military and civilians...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ethiopia PM claims war gains, urges rebels to 'surrender'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front. "It should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people." 
WORLD
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan

Security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, as tens of thousands marched in the latest demonstrations against a military takeover that took place last month.Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities around the country to demand that the armed forces stay out of government. Deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated earlier this month under military oversight in a deal that many in the pro-democracy movement oppose. Since the generals seized power on Oct. 25 and rounded up more than 100 civilian government figures, protesters have repeatedly taken to...
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

U.N. pushes cash handouts to avert mass poverty in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations said on Wednesday that a program to pay $300 million a year in cash to Afghan families with children, elderly or people with disabilities is the best way to target increasing poverty. In what the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) described as an “alarming”...
ADVOCACY
kfgo.com

Sudan politician freed a month after arrest during coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – One of the highest profile Sudanese politicians detained during an Oct. 25 military coup has been freed a month after he was arrested, the man, Mohamed al-Faki, said on Monday. Western powers had condemned last month’s takeover and suspended economic assistance to Sudan, which has been trying...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strike#Detainees#Africa#Protest Riot#Khartoum#Reuters#Sudanese Congress Party#Scp#Splm N
AFP

Kyrgyzstan elects parliament as tensions rise

Kyrgyzstan elected a new parliament on Sunday in a vote marked by tensions after claims of a plot to unseat populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year. In three decades of independence, the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation has become a byword for volatility, with three presidents unseated during street protests fuelled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns and anger over perceived election irregularities. Results based on a near-complete count showed six parties entering parliament, most of whom are expected to be loyal to Japarov's government. While opinion polls show Japarov still enjoys popular support, critics say the recent jailing of potential rivals and a constitutional overhaul earlier this year show he is repeating the mistakes of predecessors.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Two Palestinians end hunger strike after deal with Israel

A Palestinian prisoner rights group says two Palestinian hunger strikers have halted their protest against Israel’s controversial policy of detaining them without charge. The rights group says the pair ended their months-long strike Monday after Israeli authorities agreed to their release. Critics say Israel’s policy of holding Palestinians without charge violates their right to due process. Israel says it is necessary to protect sensitive intelligence sources. Also Monday, Israel’s internal security agency said that it had arrested more than 50 members of a Hamas cell in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem that were involved in planning attacks on Israelis. The announcement came a day after a Hamas gunman killed an Israeli in Jerusalem’s Old City.
ADVOCACY
seattlepi.com

Jailed Georgian ex-president to end 7-week hunger strike

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A lawyer for Mikheil Saakashvili said Friday that the imprisoned former Georgian president has agreed to end a seven-week hunger strike that has caused him neurological damage. Nika Gvaramia also said Saakashvili has agreed to be transferred from a prison clinic to a military hospital, an...
PROTESTS
neworleanssun.com

Georgian Opposition Rallies In Support Of Hunger-Striking Saakashvili

TBILISI -- Hundreds of protesters have gathered in the center of the Georgian capital to demand the transfer of jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili to a high-profile civilian clinic as concerns grow over the health of the opposition figure, who has been on a hunger strike for 50 days. At...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Washington Examiner

Georgian hunger strike deserves Biden administration attention

Enigmatic former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is in critical condition following 48 days of a hunger strike. Georgian authorities have, thus far, refused to transfer the former president to a civilian hospital that is far better equipped to care for him. If he dies, it may portend Georgia's enduring retreat into authoritarianism and cronyism.
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Sudanese forces shoot 14 in deadliest day since military coup

Sudanese security forces have shot dead at least 14 anti-coup protesters and wounded dozens more, in the bloodiest day since the military seized power on 25 October. The fatalities in Khartoum on Wednesday raised to 38 the death toll from unrest since the military seized power, a pro-democracy doctors’ union said. Hundreds more have been wounded.
MILITARY
Daily Herald

Sudanese migrants in Israel fear deportation after coup

JERUSALEM -- For nearly 10 years, Monim Haroon has only known one home: Israel. Like thousands of Sudanese migrants, he lives and works without legal status, fearing that a return to his native land would be a death sentence. Israel's normalization of ties with Sudan, announced last year, had raised...
IMMIGRATION
staradvertiser.com

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO >> Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising, submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabha, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Tripoli, the High National Elections Commission said in a statement.
WORLD
kfgo.com

Taliban, Myanmar junta unlikely to be let into U.N. for now – diplomats

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – A United Nations committee meeting on Wednesday is unlikely to allow Afghanistan’s Taliban or Myanmar’s junta to represent their countries at the 193-member world body, say diplomats. Rival claims have been made for the seats of both countries with the Taliban and Myanmar’s junta pitted against...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Disgraced ex-president Jammeh looms over Gambia election

BANJUL (Reuters) – At a pre-election rally last month, supporters of Gambia’s main opposition coalition cheered the opening of the star attraction – a speech by former President Yahya Jammeh delivered over a crackly phone line from exile 2,000 miles away. “(President) Adama Barrow destroyed everything good I left for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
San Diego Union-Tribune

Rally in Belgrade demands end to alarming air pollution

Thousands of people have rallied in Belgrade to demand an end to alarming levels of air pollution in Serbia due to the use of coal-fired power plants and other factors The environmental protest comes a day after other environmental demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in several locations in Serbia, and scuffled with riot police
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Pope’s visit to Greece’s Lesbos lays bare divisions over migrants

LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) – Lucia Marcano was attending mass last month in the Catholic church on Lesbos when around 50 asylum-seekers from the island’s migrant camp turned up, having heard that Pope Francis was due to visit. “They came because they thought the pope would take them,” said Marcano, part...
POLITICS
AFP

Kyrgyzstan detains 15 in 'coup plot' before vote

Security services in Kyrgyzstan said Friday they had arrested 15 people in connection with an alleged coup plot as tensions build ahead of parliamentary elections this weekend. On Friday, the state committee for national security said it had detained 15 people who were part of a plan to get "1,000 aggressive young people" to protest the results of the vote.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Pakistan to host Islamic meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan has offered to host a summit of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next month to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and Qureshi said the OIC "must step in to help our Afghan brethren".
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy