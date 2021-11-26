ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

NATO chief warns Russia on troop build-up

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Russia has amassed heavy military equipment, tanks and...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Putin warns NATO not to deploy troops or weapons to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sternly warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying it represents a red line for Russia and would trigger a strong response. Commenting on Western concerns about Russia's alleged intention to invade Ukraine, he said that Moscow is equally worried about...
POLITICS
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
The Independent

Liz Truss warns Vladimir Putin against ‘strategic mistake’ of Ukraine invasion

The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin against making a “strategic mistake” by launching an invasion of Ukraine.The senior minister accused Moscow of “malign activity” in the Balkans, as Nato allies gathered in Latvia to consider how to respond to Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border.Suggesting the Kremlin was stirring up tensions, Ms Truss said: “We will support Ukraine and stability in the western Balkans … we will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia’s malign activity.”The foreign secretary also warned: “Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin hits back as NATO warns Moscow against attacking Ukraine

RIGA/MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's possible motives for massing troops near the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin countered that Russia...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Russia#Ukraine#Reuters
The Independent

Belarus ‘ready’ to receive nuclear weapons from Russia, Lukashenko says in warning to Nato

The president of Belarus has suggested his nation will take advantage of access it has to nuclear weapons via its Russian ally, should Nato decide to arm parts of Europe with similar machinery.It comes amid increasing tensions between Alexander Lukashenko and the EU over the current migrant crisis on the border shared by Belarus and Poland. Less than two weeks ago, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, announced in a statement that US nuclear weapons currently stationed inside Germany could well be moved to “other European countries” dependant on a decision about which territories leaders want them to sit in.“It is...
POLITICS
Reuters

Belarus leader, in U-turn, says annexed Crimea is legally Russian

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, was legally Russian territory, RIA news agency reported, in a reversal of his public stance. Belarus is a close ally of Russia, but did not recognise the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
kfgo.com

Russia starts regular winter military drills in region bordering Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Wednesday it had started regular winter military drills in its southern military district, parts of which border Ukraine, and that 10,000 troops had relocated to training grounds across the huge area. The defence ministry said in a statement that the drills would also take...
MILITARY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Blinken, NATO chief stress continued talks to support Ukraine against Russia: State Department

Washington [US], December 1 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and discussed the importance of continuing consultations regarding support for Ukraine against what he described as "Russian aggression," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine ‘a very unwelcome outcome’, says minister

A nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine would be “a very unwelcome outcome”, a defence minister has told Parliament.The understatement by Tory frontbencher Baroness Goldie of such a catastrophic scenario, which she said she hoped could be avoided, sparked muted wry laughter among peers at Westminster.Lady Goldie made her comments as she was pressed over a deal struck between the UK and Ukraine which will see warships and missiles sold to the country amid rising tensions with Russia.Boris Johnson has previously warned Vladimir Putin against making a “tragic mistake” as tensions rise with a military build-up by Russia on the...
MILITARY
104.1 WIKY

Prepare sanctions on Russia and ramp up military cooperation, Ukraine tells NATO

RIGA (Reuters) – Ukraine urged NATO on Wednesday to boost military cooperation with Kyiv and prepare a package of measures, including sanctions, to deter Russia from attacking the country. “We will call on the allies to join Ukraine in putting together a deterrence package,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told...
MILITARY
AFP

NATO warns Russia against Ukraine 'aggression'

NATO on Tuesday warned Moscow it would pay a high price if it launches an invasion of Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned the West not to cross the Kremlin's "red lines". Top diplomats from the US-led alliance met in Latvia's capital Riga looking to deter a Russian incursion as fears have grown after accusations Moscow has massed tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons on its neighbour's borders. "Any future Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Russia," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting. Stoltenberg said that alliance members could impose "economic sanctions and political reactions" against Moscow without going into detail.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Blinken warns Russia there will be 'serious consequences' if they invade Ukraine and criticizes Putin's 'belligerent rhetoric' ahead of meeting with NATO allies while Moscow builds up troops along the border

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Russia on Tuesday against taking any 'escalatory actions' with Ukraine, threatening 'serious consequences' for doing so, as more than 90,000 of Putin's troops amassed on the border. His remarks, made at a joint press conference with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs in Riga, come...
POLITICS
Reuters

NATO again warns Russia over costs of any possible Ukraine invasion

RIGA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg repeated his warning on Wednesday that any future Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Moscow. Speaking after a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Riga, he said NATO had many...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia warns NATO against moving nuclear weapons east

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat warned NATO against redeploying U.S. atomic weapons to Eastern Europe if Germany refuses to keep hosting them, saying Wednesday that such a move would be irresponsible and provocative. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was responding to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s comment this month...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy