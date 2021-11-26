NATO chief warns Russia on troop build-up

NATO on Tuesday warned Moscow it would pay a high price if it launches an invasion of Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned the West not to cross the Kremlin's "red lines". Top diplomats from the US-led alliance met in Latvia's capital Riga looking to deter a Russian incursion as fears have grown after accusations Moscow has massed tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons on its neighbour's borders. "Any future Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Russia," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting. Stoltenberg said that alliance members could impose "economic sanctions and political reactions" against Moscow without going into detail.

MILITARY ・ 21 HOURS AGO