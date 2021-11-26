Sudanese politicians detained in coup start hunger strike

A Palestinian prisoner rights group says two Palestinian hunger strikers have halted their protest against Israel’s controversial policy of detaining them without charge. The rights group says the pair ended their months-long strike Monday after Israeli authorities agreed to their release. Critics say Israel’s policy of holding Palestinians without charge violates their right to due process. Israel says it is necessary to protect sensitive intelligence sources. Also Monday, Israel’s internal security agency said that it had arrested more than 50 members of a Hamas cell in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem that were involved in planning attacks on Israelis. The announcement came a day after a Hamas gunman killed an Israeli in Jerusalem’s Old City.

ADVOCACY ・ 8 DAYS AGO