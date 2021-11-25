ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

[APP][MOD] Snapchat Dark mode

xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we know, until now there is no dark mode for our android devices so I have worked on it to create one for our community...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Apple Music App Rolling Out on LG TVs [Updated]

LG TVs are getting a Apple Music app. MacRumors reported the product is currently rolling out, although it was not clear at the time of this writing which models are getting it. LG confirmed to The Mac Observer that the app is available on any of its smart TVs running webOS 4.0 or higher.
CELL PHONES
macstories.net

UpNote: The Best Note-Taking App Across Platforms [Sponsor]

UpNote is an elegant and powerful note-taking app that works across every major platform, making it the perfect solution for your note-taking needs. Designed to make it easy to take notes anywhere and stay focused, UpNote combines a beautiful interface with a fast, fluid workflow for a refined and reliable note-taking experience. The app is also continuously updated to support the latest technologies on all platforms with new and innovative features.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Amazon Appstore is currently broken on Android 12

We are aware and working to resolve an issue impacting app performance and launches for the small number of Amazon Appstore users that have upgraded to Android 12 on their mobile devices. This issue does not impact Amazon Fire Tablets or Fire TV devices. The article as published on November...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mod#Dark Mode#App#V11
xda-developers

Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha based on Android 12 is here for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro

Following the official Android 12 announcement early last month, Google started uploading the Android 12 source code to AOSP. Soon thereafter, the Paranoid Android team started working on Paranoid Android Sapphire — the latest version of the custom ROM based on Android 12. The team has now finally started rolling out the first alpha builds of Paranoid Android Sapphire for a couple of devices.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google Messages’ new “nudges” feature goes live for some

In September we uncovered hints of a new “nudges” feature in the Google Messages app. The strings that we found within the APK revealed that the feature would help you stay on top of important conversations by sending reply reminders. While the feature wasn’t accessible to end-users at the time, Google has finally started rolling it out to users.
INTERNET
xda-developers

‘Classic Power Menu’ brings wallet and home controls to Android 12’s power menu, root required

A clever app called "Classic Power Menu" restores home controls and the quick access wallet to Android 12, but it requires root access. Great find and share! Works perfectly. I thought it was useless Android giving us Device Controls in Quick Settings or lock screen icon when it wouldn't actually turn my lights on or off until I unlocked, so this is perfect.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Android Devices
xda-developers

Google Assistant’s Family Bell feature is now available on mobile

In August last year, Google rolled out a new Assistant feature called Family Bell. The feature mimicked what kids would experience at school, as it allowed users to set up bell reminders throughout the day for activities like online classes, breaks, and more. The feature was previously only available on Google Assistant on home devices, but now it’s finally rolling out on mobile.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Reddit introduces new features to help users connect in real time

Reddit is continuously evolving and receiving new features that make the platform more social and modern. Earlier this year, the company introduced Clubhouse-like audio rooms. The company has also been encouraging users to set a profile photo or an avatar. That’s by making user thumbnails visible in the comments section. What once used to be a network focused on anonymity is slowly turning into a more open platform. And today’s transparency updates only contribute to that. Reddit is rolling out new features to make the platform more engaging and lively.
INTERNET
xda-developers

Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen gets thousands of new emoji combinations in latest update

Gboard is one of the best Android keyboards around, especially for people who frequently swap phones. Not only is it a great keyboard app, but it also comes pre-installed on several Android phones, making it easier to get a consistent typing experience right from the get-go. It is also one of the more fun keyboards around, thanks to features like Emoji Kitchen that allow you to merge two emojis into one giant sticker. Google frequently expands the available emojis that can be picked for merging, and today, the company is announcing even more emojis that can be merged, leading to thousands of new emoji combinations.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google Photos, Google Play Books, & YouTube Music get more new widgets

Over the last few weeks, Google has released a host of new widgets for its vast suite of apps. New widgets for Gmail, Google Drive, Google Keep, Google Photos, YouTube Music, and more apps have already made their way over to users. But Google isn’t done releasing new widgets. Today, the company has announced even more new widgets for YouTube Music, Google Play Books, and Google Photos.
INTERNET
xda-developers

Stadia for Android prepares multiple new features including a search feature and stream spectating

Google Stadia for Android is preparing to add multiple new features, including a revamped search bar, stream spectating, a toggle to turn off suggested replies, and more. Stadia version 3.44 recently rolled out on the Google Play Store and spills the beans (via 9to5Google) on multiple new features that Google is currently working on. The first is an advanced search feature. Currently, the Stadia app offers an experimental “Filter Search” feature that adds a text filter bar to let you quickly search through lists. However, it’s quite limited in terms of functionality. It looks like the app will finally get a proper search function similar to the web version of Stadia. Based on the evidence uncovered by 9to5Google within the Stadia APK, it appears the advanced search bar will let users search the Stadia store, games, add-ons, bundles, and also provide autocomplete suggestions when you begin a search query. It will likely appear at the top alongside the controller, friends, and profile buttons.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Vivaldi 5.0 adds multiple tab rows and side panels to Android version

Vivaldi is one of the best web browsers around in terms of features. Although it doesn’t offer its own rendering engine (it’s another Chromium fork), the browser has implemented many design improvements over other browsers, such as multiple rows of tabs, a note-taking tool, and other handy features. Vivaldi 5.0 is now rolling out on Android, and there are some great changes for phones, tablets, and Chromebooks.
COMPUTERS
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Spend less time on your phone with this simple trick

This story has been updated. It was originally published on November 9, 2017. Tired of constantly checking your phone? Instead of switching from device to device, simply forward those notifications to your computer. With Windows and macOS, you can put your phone out of arm’s reach and concentrate on your larger screen—without worrying that you’re missing out on dozens of missed calls and texts. This is also a great way to keep in touch with incoming alerts if you’re trying to avoid checking your phone at work.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Rocket League Sideswipe launches worldwide on Android and iOS

Epic’s long-awaited Rocket League Sideswipe mobile game is now available for everyone on Android and iOS. Psyonix, the team behind Rocket League, revealed in March that it was planning to bring a new, standalone Rocket League experience designed specifically for mobiles later this year. Following the announcement, the company opened up Alpha and Beta tests for the new game in select regions, allowing select users to try out the mobile title ahead of the public release. And now, the game is officially out worldwide.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy