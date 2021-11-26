ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"We Didn't Deserve to Win" - Pep Guardiola Makes Honest Admission Over One Man City Victory Last Season

By Vayam Lahoti
 4 days ago
The focus switches back to the Premier League, as Manchester City look to make it five wins on the bounce against David Moyes' high-flying West Ham side at the Etihad Stadium.

After sealing qualification to the knock-out stages of the Champions League with a narrow win over PSG in midweek, the Blues now face a tricky test against West Ham, who have made an incredible start to the campaign.

The Hammers, who are currently fourth in the Premier League, ensured top spot in Group H of the Europa League, with a convincing victory against Rapid Wien on Thursday evening.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday, Pep Guardiola admitted that he has been impressed with the progress made by the east London side over the past year.

Guardiola further added that Manchester City rode their luck on their way to a 2-1 win against West Ham in their league meeting in February, where John Stones and Ruben Dias salvaged the points for the Manchester side.

"The (West Ham) game last season (at the Etihad Stadium), we didn't deserve to win," said the Catalan.

"They did incredibly well last season. We know how difficult it will be (on Sunday). We are going to try."

The boss continued, "I had the feeling before the game, never count what we done three days ago will happen tomorrow. What I want is the team to be consistent, congratulate ourselves for the group stage and now continue our rhythm."

Pep Guardiola is aware of the threat posed by West Ham, who knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup on penalties back in October, after the tie finished goalless in extra time.

The 50-year-old added, "We lost on penalties (against West Ham in the Carabao Cup), the players know how strong they are. Next one Aston Villa, next Watford away. Our performance dictates how we are."

